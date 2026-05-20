Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching, Egypt have submitted their 27-man squad list, led by standout Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Before the tournament officially kicks off, head coach Hossam Hassan will need to cut one player to finalize the definitive 26-man roster required by FIFA.

The Liverpool talisman, who recently said goodbye to Anfield at the end of the season after opting not to renew his contract, will be competing in his second World Cup with the Pharaohs, having previously featured at Russia 2018.

During that 2018 tournament, the forward arrived carrying a severe shoulder injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League final, where Liverpool fell to Real Madrid. Despite being physically compromised, Salah still managed to score two goals in his two appearances, though Egypt was ultimately eliminated in the group stage without securing a single point.

Joining Egypt’s second all-time leading scorer in attack is Manchester City’s Marmoush, alongside the squad’s biggest surprise selection: 18-year-old wonderkid Hamza Abdelkarim, who has been turning heads in Barcelona’s youth ranks.

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Egypt’s group stage schedule

Egypt have been drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. The Pharaohs will make their tournament debut on June 15 against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle.

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see also Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

They will then travel to Vancouver to face New Zealand on June 21 at BC Place, before wrapping up the group stage against Iran on June 27, returning to Lumen Field.

Egypt’s 27-man roster

Goalkeepers

Mohamed El Shennawy

Mostafa Shobeir

El Mahdy Soliman

Mohamed Alaa

Defenders

Mohamed Hany

Tarek Alaa

Hamdi Fathi

Ramy Rabia

Yasser Ibrahim

Houssam Abdelmaguid

Mohamed Abdelmonem

Ahmed Fattouh

Karim Hafez

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Midfielders

Marwan Attia

Mohannad Lasheen

Nabil Emad Dunga

Mahmoud Saber

Ahmed Sayed Zizo

Mahmoud Trezeguet

Emam Ashour

Mostafa Ziko

Ibrahim Adel

Haissem Hassan

Mohamed Salah

Forwards