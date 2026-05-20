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Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush of Egypt.
© Getty ImagesMohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush of Egypt.

With the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching, Egypt have submitted their 27-man squad list, led by standout Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Before the tournament officially kicks off, head coach Hossam Hassan will need to cut one player to finalize the definitive 26-man roster required by FIFA.

The Liverpool talisman, who recently said goodbye to Anfield at the end of the season after opting not to renew his contract, will be competing in his second World Cup with the Pharaohs, having previously featured at Russia 2018.

During that 2018 tournament, the forward arrived carrying a severe shoulder injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League final, where Liverpool fell to Real Madrid. Despite being physically compromised, Salah still managed to score two goals in his two appearances, though Egypt was ultimately eliminated in the group stage without securing a single point.

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Joining Egypt’s second all-time leading scorer in attack is Manchester City’s Marmoush, alongside the squad’s biggest surprise selection: 18-year-old wonderkid Hamza Abdelkarim, who has been turning heads in Barcelona’s youth ranks.

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Egypt’s group stage schedule

Egypt have been drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. The Pharaohs will make their tournament debut on June 15 against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle.

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Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

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Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

They will then travel to Vancouver to face New Zealand on June 21 at BC Place, before wrapping up the group stage against Iran on June 27, returning to Lumen Field.

Egypt’s 27-man roster

Goalkeepers

  • Mohamed El Shennawy
  • Mostafa Shobeir
  • El Mahdy Soliman
  • Mohamed Alaa

Defenders

  • Mohamed Hany
  • Tarek Alaa
  • Hamdi Fathi
  • Ramy Rabia
  • Yasser Ibrahim
  • Houssam Abdelmaguid
  • Mohamed Abdelmonem
  • Ahmed Fattouh
  • Karim Hafez
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Midfielders

  • Marwan Attia
  • Mohannad Lasheen
  • Nabil Emad Dunga
  • Mahmoud Saber
  • Ahmed Sayed Zizo
  • Mahmoud Trezeguet
  • Emam Ashour
  • Mostafa Ziko
  • Ibrahim Adel
  • Haissem Hassan
  • Mohamed Salah

Forwards

  • Omar Marmoush
  • Aktay Abdullah
  • Hamza Abdelkarim
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

After his tense relationship with Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah decided to leave Liverpool, while also delivering explosive public comments. In response, club legend Jamie Carragher criticized the Egyptian star, even comparing his departure to Cristiano Ronaldo’s one from Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney slams Mohamed Salah over criticism of Liverpool’s Arne Slot: ‘I’d have him nowhere near the stadium’

Wayne Rooney slams Mohamed Salah over criticism of Liverpool’s Arne Slot: ‘I’d have him nowhere near the stadium’

After battling to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League, Mohamed Salah posted a strong message that appeared to contain subtle criticism toward Arne Slot of Liverpool FC. In response, Wayne Rooney delivered a strong criticism at the Egyptian legend.

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Mohamed Salah’s MLS move in jeopardy as Fenerbahçe reportedly offers the Egyptian a €60 million deal

Following a successful spell at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the club as a free agent. As a result, his possible move to MLS has gained significant momentum, with San Diego FC leading the race. Nevertheless, Fenerbahçe are reportedly willing to offer him a €60 million deal.

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Mohamed Salah could reportedly snub Saudi Pro League for MLS move via San Diego FC’s ownership

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