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World Cup 2026: What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA world ranking?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Sidney Cabral of Cabo Verde.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesSidney Cabral of Cabo Verde.

After overcoming Cameroon in the African qualifiers, Cape Verde will play in their first World Cup at the 2026 edition. While they are not a contender team, they surprised their opponents with their offensive power, which led them to first place in their group and secured direct qualification. Following this historic achievement, they have gained greater recognition, climbing positions in the FIFA World Ranking and potentially looking to surprise their opponents.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Cape Verde are ranked 67nd with 1,371.11 points. With Spain as their first opponent, the result could directly affect their position in the standings. After being ranked 182st in 2000, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 27th in February 2014.

While Cape Verde have improve their international impact, they remain as the lowest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Spain currently hold the 2 spot in the rankings with 1874.71 points. Then, Uruguay hold the 17 spot in the rankings with 1673.07 points. Saudi Arabia rank in the 60 spot in the rankings with 1423.88 points.

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Having just over 500.000 people on their island, Cape Verde are looking to write their name on World Cup history. In case of reaching the knockout stages as the best third-placed teams, they will have their best participation ever in the competition. Nonetheless, they could still leave a huge impact in the Group Stage by shinning against their rivals, and demonstrate competitiveness.

Laros Duarte of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring a goal.

Laros Duarte of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring a goal.

What are Curaçao’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup?

In their debut at the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde face Spain on June 15 at Atlanta Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia. Then, they face Uruguay on June 21 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida. As their latest clash in the group stage, they will face Saudi Arabia on June 26 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

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To leave a significant mark in the tournament, they may demonstrate their offensive skills to keep the competitiveness. Moreover, they could even climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, as some rivals in the list do not compete in the 2026 World Cup. As they are not top contenders in the tournament, they have no pressure to shine, putting everything in an effort to leave a legacy.

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