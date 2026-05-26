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Mohamed Salah’s future may be in Europe as Juventus reportedly chase the Egyptian star as a free-agent reinforcement

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mo Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match.
© Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesMo Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match.

Mohamed Salah decided to leave Liverpool after losing his role as an undisputed starter under Arne Slot. After reaching an agreement with the front office, the Egyptian star left as a free agent, attracting interest from several teams. While Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and the Saudi Pro League have approached him, he has not accepted any offer yet. Following this, Juventus have reportedly decided to pursue his signing as a marquee reinforcement.

According to La Repubblica, head coach Luciano Spalletti is pressuring Juventus to complete the signing of Mohamed Salah. After helping him shine at AS Roma, the Egyptian star could once again have more prominence in Serie A, while also competing in the UEFA Europa League. Nevertheless, they would have to compete against Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and even the Saudi Pro League, which can offer a higher salary.

Despite not having his best season, Mohamed Salah has managed to post solid numbers, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 matches with Liverpool. With this, he surpasses the performances of Kenan Yıldız, showing that he could deliver a differential impact at Juventus. In addition, the Egyptian star could be key to developing the potential of Francisco Conceição, who has yet to fully take a step forward.

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Juventus do not have an easy task in securing the signing of Mohamed Salah. While they have a highly competitive sporting project, they might not be able to offer an astronomical salary. Unlike them, Fenerbahçe are reportedly open to offering him a contract valued at €60 million. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old star might not accept any offer until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shows appreciation to the fans.

Report: Juventus plotting moves for Alisson and Andrew Robertson

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Juventus are determined to give a radical turn to their sporting project, making it more competitive. For this, head coach Luciano Spalletti appears to be targeting veteran players capable of making an immediate impact, led by Mohamed Salah. Nevertheless, the Italian side are also reportedly pursuing two of his former teammates from Liverpool: Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

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Liverpool legend Michael Owen picks Jarrod Bowen as ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah’s replacement

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Liverpool legend Michael Owen picks Jarrod Bowen as ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Despite being an undisputed starter for Arne Slot, Alisson Becker reportedly wants to leave Liverpool toward Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano. With this in mind, Tuttosport reveals that Damien Comolli, executive of the Bianconeri, has submitted an offer of €5 million plus bonuses to the Reds. In addition, they have reportedly offered the 33-year-old star goalkeeper a three-year contract worth €4.5 million per season.

While the deal for Alisson Becker continues to progress, the Vecchia Signora appear to be losing the signing of Andrew Robertson. According to Nicolò Schira, the 32-year-old left-back has reached an agreement to join Tottenham Hotspur on a contract until 2028. While Juventus showed interest in his services, their salary offer was reportedly not as strong, causing them to miss out on his signing.

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