Liverpool legend Michael Owen picks Jarrod Bowen as ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Liverpool managed to salvage a disappointing season by securing qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, the Reds now face one of their toughest challenges, as Mohamed Salah decided to leave the club as a free agent. With the Premier League season concluded, they appear set to strengthen the attacking department in response to the Egyptian’s departure. The legend Michael Owen has suggested Jarrod Bowen as the ideal replacement.

“I think Bowen is the absolute perfect replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool. If an opportunity came along for him like that, to play for Liverpool, then even the most ardent West Ham fan couldn’t begrudge that. Instead of playing in the Championship, go to one of the best teams in the world and fill Mo Salah’s boots, it’s really exciting for him,” Owen said, via talkSport.

As one of West Ham United’s biggest stars, Jarrod Bowen remains under contract with the club until 2030. Nevertheless, relegation to the EFL Championship could force his departure, as the English forward continues to rank among the Premier League’s standout performers. In addition, the Hammers reportedly need to raise more than £100 million (around $135 million) through player sales, making Bowen’s potential exit a crucial part of their financial restructuring.

Despite already being 29 years old, Jarrod Bowen has continued to become as one of the Premier League’s standout performers, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances. However, Liverpool would likely face competition from clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United, potentially pushing his transfer fee into the €50–60 million range. Given his proven ability to deliver immediate results, the Reds could make a smart move by pursuing his signing.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United.

Yan Diomande emerges as Liverpool main target as Salah’s replacement

Despite the opportunity to sign Jarrod Bowen, Liverpool do not appear to view his arrival as an absolute priority, potentially allowing rivals such as Manchester United and Chelsea to gain ground in the race. Instead, Liverpool’s front office reportedly seems determined to pursue younger players in an effort to secure long-term performance and sustainability. With this in mind, Yan Diomande has reportedly emerged as the Reds’ top transfer priority.

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see also Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

According to Fabrizio Romano, via X, formerly Twitter, Yan Diomande remains the absolute priority for Liverpool, as he is capable of playing on both wings and offers valuable tactical flexibility. Under contract with RB Leipzig until 2030, the Ivorian star could command a transfer fee exceeding €100 million, especially with Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly pushing to secure his signature.