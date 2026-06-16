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Video: Kylian Mbappe breaks France’s all-time scoring record with a brace vs Senegal at 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrating.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrating.

Kylian Mbappe netted a stunning brace in France‘s 2026 World Cup opener against Senegal on Monday. Beyond securing a crucial victory for Les Bleus, the performance officially vaulted Mbappe past Olivier Giroud to become the standalone all-time leading scorer in French national team history.

In a match where France created the lion’s share of high-quality chances, Michael Olise unlocked the defense with a brilliant through ball, setting up Mbappe for a clinical, first-time finish that finally beat Edouard Mendy, who had pulled off multiple heroic saves earlier in the night.

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Then, with France nursing a 2-1 lead deep into stoppage time, Mbappe unleashed a thunderous strike from well outside the box, picking out the top corner with an unstoppable effort past Mendy to seal the 3-1 scoreline against Senegal. The historic brace marked Mbappe’s 57th and 58th goals for Les Bleus, eclipsing Giroud’s career benchmark in just his 99th international cap.

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By comparison, Giroud, who has already retired from international duty, needed 137 appearances to reach his mark of 57 goals. At just 27 years old, Mbappe has already shattered one of his nation’s most monumental milestones and is poised to push the record to unfathomable heights as France continues its group-stage campaign.

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Mbappe has long since surpassed French icons like Thierry Henry (51), Antoine Griezmann (44), and Michel Platini (41), but the most staggering stat is the massive production gap between him and his current international teammates. Of the other 25 players on France’s World Cup roster, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele are the next closest active scorers with just seven goals apiece, a jaw-dropping disparity that underscores just how pivotal the superstar forward is to Les Bleus‘ title defense.

Kylian Mbappe leads France to 3-1 win over Senegal at 2026 World Cup, breaking Olivier Giroud’s scoring record

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Kylian Mbappe leads France to 3-1 win over Senegal at 2026 World Cup, breaking Olivier Giroud’s scoring record

Mbappe keeps smashing World Cup records


When stacked up against France’s legendary goalscorers, the defining differentiator is Mbappe’s unparalleled dominance on soccer’s biggest stage. Since making his tournament debut in 2018, no player has been more prolific, a run highlighted by his Golden Boot-winning performance at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Now, just one match into the 2026 tournament, the French captain has rewritten the history books yet again, bypassing some of the game’s most iconic figures to climb into a tie for third on the World Cup’s all-time scoring list.

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With his latest double, Mbappe now sits at 14 career World Cup goals, trailing only Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16) and Brazil’s Ronaldo (15). His stoppage-time strike drew him level with Die Mannschaft legend Gerd Müller while officially breaking his tie with international icons Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine (13), as well as Pelé (12).

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