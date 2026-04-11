Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Brasileirao
Comments

How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Ayrton Lucas of Flamengo
© Raul Sifuentes/Getty ImagesAyrton Lucas of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Fluminense vs Flamengo
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Satuday, April 11, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A pivotal battle in Brazil’s title race takes center stage this weekend as Fluminense, sitting third on 20 points, looks to chip away at their gap to league leaders Palmeiras, while Flamengo aim to tighten the standings from just behind.

Currently fourth with 17 points and holding a game in hand, Flamengo have a prime opportunity to make up ground, but will need to deliver in one of the country’s fiercest rivalries. With both clubs firmly entrenched in the championship chase, this clash brings major implications at the top.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers: Oct. 10-15

How to watch Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers: Oct. 10-15

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in October signal the halfway point in the qualifying phase in South America. This month, each team will play two games to bring their total up to 10 games played so far. Then, in November, each team will be two-thirds of the way through the qualifying cycle. Yet, for the […]

How to watch Conmebol World Cup qualifiers from Sept 5-10

How to watch Conmebol World Cup qualifiers from Sept 5-10

The September international break brings the return of World Cup qualifiers in Conmebol. Of all the confederations in FIFA, the South American entity is the farthest along in its qualifying process. After three international breaks in 2023, each of the 10 teams vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup have already played three […]

Final Luis Suarez match with Uruguay to air on Fanatiz PPV

Final Luis Suarez match with Uruguay to air on Fanatiz PPV

Luis Suarez has officially announced that he is retiring from the Uruguay national team. The legendary forward made the revelation during a press conference on Monday evening. Suarez will now leave La Celeste as the team's all-time leading goalscorer. The striker has netted 69 goals in 142 total matches with Uruguay. This figure is currently […]

Honduras, El Salvador World Cup qualifiers move to PPV

Honduras, El Salvador World Cup qualifiers move to PPV

Soccer fans wanting to cheer on nations such as Honduras, El Salvador, and other countries in the CONCACAF qualifiers for World Cup 2026 can watch the games live and exclusively via pay-per-view. CONCACAF World Cup qualifying started with the preliminary rounds in March. However, major teams like Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Jamaica […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo