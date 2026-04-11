How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Fluminense vs Flamengo WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Satuday, April 11, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A pivotal battle in Brazil’s title race takes center stage this weekend as Fluminense, sitting third on 20 points, looks to chip away at their gap to league leaders Palmeiras, while Flamengo aim to tighten the standings from just behind.

Currently fourth with 17 points and holding a game in hand, Flamengo have a prime opportunity to make up ground, but will need to deliver in one of the country’s fiercest rivalries. With both clubs firmly entrenched in the championship chase, this clash brings major implications at the top.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Useful links

Advertisement