Luis Suarez has officially announced that he is retiring from the Uruguay national team. The legendary forward made the revelation during a press conference on Monday evening. Suarez will now leave La Celeste as the team’s all-time leading goalscorer. The striker has netted 69 goals in 142 total matches with Uruguay. This figure is currently 11 more scores than any other player to feature for the team.

As the star fought back tears, Suarez explained his decision to reporters. “There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is, and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside,” stated Suarez.

“I am 37 years old, and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up.”

“For me individually, it is very helpful for me to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy. But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game, I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now.”

Suarez’s final international game to be streamed on Fanatiz

Suarez, however, will play one more international match with Uruguay before ultimately stepping away. The current Inter Miami star was named in the team’s squad to face Paraguay on Friday, September 6th. Although La Celeste will play Venezuela four days later, Suarez is not scheduled to feature in the match.

The decision is likely due to the locations of the two matchups. Uruguay will host Paraguay in front of a home crowd in Montevideo. The following fixture, however, is set to be played in Venezuela. As a result, Suarez will be able to play his final Uruguay game in his native country.

Here in the United States, Uruguay matches are exclusively available to watch via Fanatiz. The streaming service offers pay-per-view access throughout the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying rounds. This means that fans can buy games in South America, including the Uruguay-Paraguay fixture, without needing an entire plan.

Matches are available on Fanatiz in English and Spanish languages, as well as in Portuguese for fixtures including Brazil. Streaming service users can also opt to watch games without commentators to listen solely to crowd noise. Purchased matches are then available on demand for up to seven days.

Luis Suarez done with Uruguay, staying with Inter Miami

Suarez initially made his Uruguay debut back in 2007. After bouncing between the senior side and the U20s, the striker established himself as a key player for La Celeste. The center-forward eventually featured in every World Cup tournament since 2010. He found himself at the center of controversy in the 2010 and 2014 versions of these competitions.

Suarez willingly blocked a shot with his outstretched arm in a quarterfinal matchup with Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. The goal would have essentially knocked the South Americans out of the tournament. Uruguay ended up beating Ghana later in a penalty shootout. The forward then bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup. FIFA ended up suspending Suarez for four months because of the incident.

Although he is stepping away from Uruguay, Suarez will remain with Inter Miami. Suarez previously signed a one-year contract with the Major League Soccer side last winter. He can also remain with the team for the 2025 season if the contract option is triggered. The striker currently has 20 goals in 27 total matches with Miami so far this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO