The September international break brings the return of World Cup qualifiers in Conmebol. Of all the confederations in FIFA, the South American entity is the farthest along in its qualifying process. After three international breaks in 2023, each of the 10 teams vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup have already played three games. That sets up early drama with some major games on the schedule for early September.

As things stand, Argentina leads the table in terms of qualifying. With five wins under its belt, Argentina is sat on 15 points. That makes it increasingly likely the side will qualify for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The only team to earn points against Argentina is Uruguay. La Celeste is not far behind Argentina. With 13 points, Uruguay is also off to a strong start in qualifying. That includes a win at the Bombonera against Argentina.

Those two teams have a pair of intriguing fixtures in the September batch of Conmebol World Cup qualifiers. Each of the 10 games coming up for the competition are available to viewers in the United States. However, this does not mean they are on the same broadcaster. The majority of games are solely available on a pay-per-view basis. Fanatiz pay-per-view has the rights to eight of the games during the September international break.

Still, there are two games available on other streaming platforms. The schedule listed below not only has the kickoff times. It shows whether games are available on either Fanatiz pay-per-view or another platform.

Watch Conmebol World Cup qualifiers during September break

Thursday, Sep. 5

4 p.m. — Bolivia vs. Venezuela. — Fanatiz PPV.

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. Chile. — Universo, Fubo and ViX.

Friday, Sep. 6

7:30 p.m. — Uruguay vs. Paraguay. — Fanatiz PPV.

9 p.m. — Brazil vs. Ecuador. — Telemundo, Fubo and ViX.

9:30 p.m. — Peru vs. Colombia. — Fanatiz PPV.

Tuesday, Sep. 10

4:30 p.m. — Colombia vs. Argentina. — Fanatiz PPV.

5 p.m. — Ecuador vs. Peru. — Fanatiz PPV.

5 p.m. — Chile vs. Bolivia. — Fanatiz PPV.

6 p.m. — Venezuela vs. Uruguay. — Fanatiz PPV.

8:30 p.m. — Paraguay vs. Brazil. — Fanatiz PPV.

Note: All of the above games on Fanatiz PPV are also on PPV via your cable or satellite TV provider.

Best Conmebol games of the September international break

Based strictly on how the table looks currently, all fans will have the Argentina game against Colombia circles. Not only is this a game involving two of the top three teams in the qualifying standings. Argentina recently pipped Colombia to win the Copa America in the United States. That was also the last time Lionel Messi made an appearance for club or country. He will not feature in the Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixtures coming up, much to the disappointment of fans.

Yet, this will be the last chance for fans to watch Luis Suarez wear the sky-blue shirt of Uruguay. The striker is going to retire from international soccer after Uruguay’s home game against Paraguay. Suarez has scored more goals than any other player in Uruguay’s history. That game, which is sure to celebrate his legacy with the Uruguay national team, is only available on pay-per-view via Fanatiz.

