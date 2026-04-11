Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

The future of Neymar has once again taken center stage as Carlo Ancelotti weighs his options ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With Brazil preparing for the tournament, uncertainty surrounds whether the Santos forward will make the final squad, adding intrigue to an already competitive selection process.

The situation has grown even more compelling given Neymar’s recent struggles at club level, where consistency and fitness have remained ongoing concerns. As Brazil continues its preparations, the spotlight now shifts to whether the veteran can rediscover his best form in time to convince the national setup.

Neymar’s journey back to the top has been anything but straightforward, with injuries playing a major role in disrupting his rhythm. Since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023, he has struggled to regain sustained momentum, both physically and in terms of regular playing time.

Despite returning to Santos, his appearances have been limited, and maintaining consistency has proven difficult. He has featured only six times this season in all competitions, scoring three goals, a return that hints at promise but still falls short of expectations for a player of his stature. The current year has been particularly challenging for Neymar, as he continues to search for rhythm following multiple setbacks.

Neymar Jr of Santos.

His 2026 goalscoring form has been inconsistent, raising legitimate concerns about whether he can reach the level required for international competition. However, upcoming matches present an opportunity to change that narrative. Each performance now carries extra weight, as Neymar looks to prove he can still deliver at the highest level and silence doubts surrounding his place in the squad.

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What did Ancelotti say?

The mystery surrounding Neymar’s future was partially addressed when Ancelotti finally spoke about the situation. Brazil’s head coach has left the door open for the forward’s inclusion, provided he meets key physical and performance standards in the coming weeks. “He’s a great talent, and it’s normal that people think he can help us win the next World Cup,” Ancelotti stated in an interview with L’Equipe.

“He’s currently being evaluated by the CBF, by me, and he still has two months to show that he has the qualities to play in the next World Cup.” One theme stands out above all others in Ancelotti’s assessment: fitness. The Brazilian national team is prioritizing physical readiness as it builds toward the tournament, leaving little room for sentiment. “I’m going to call up the players who are physically ready,” he added.

Carlo Ancelotti greets Vinicius Junior of Brazil after being subbed.

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“After his knee injury, Neymar has come back well; he’s scoring goals. He needs to continue in this direction and improve his fitness. He’s on the right track.” This emphasis underlines the reality that reputation alone will not secure Neymar a place in the squad.

Brazil’s competitive landscape complicates everythinmg

Brazil’s attacking depth adds another layer of complexity to Neymar’s situation. With emerging talents, including Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Igor Thiago, Gabriel Martinelli, Estevao, and Vitor Roque, and in-form forwards such as Vinicius, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, and Antony pushing for inclusion, competition for places is fierce.

The national team, Brazil national team, has already demonstrated its willingness to move forward without relying solely on its biggest star. Neymar’s absence from recent friendlies against top opposition highlighted this shift, even as fans continued to chant his name from the stands.

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