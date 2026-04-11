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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls in MLS

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
© Adam Hunger/Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesNew York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami are looking for their first win this Saturday at Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park following last week’s grand opening. Their opponent in this MLS matchup will be New York Red Bulls, with Lionel Messi once again expected to lead the team as he usually does.

The Herons currently sit tied for second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points, level with New York City FC and Charlotte FC, after recording three wins, two draws, and one loss. At the top of the table are Nashville SC with 13 points.

Their opponent, New York Red Bulls, have had a similar campaign so far: they trail Inter Miami by just one point in the standings and will be motivated by the chance to make a statement with a win at Nu Stadium.

Projected Inter Miami lineup

Compared to last week’s match, head coach Javier Mascherano could introduce a couple of changes to the starting lineup against New York Red Bulls, taking into account recent performances and minor fitness concerns. Most importantly, Lionel Messi is expected to remain in the starting XI.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami talks with Javier Mascherano as he leaves the field.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami talks with Javier Mascherano as he leaves the field.

The projected Inter Miami lineup is: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Mateo Silvetti, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suarez.

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Projected New York Red Bulls lineup

After defeating FC Cincinnati last weekend in MLS play, New York Red Bulls enter this matchup against Inter Miami in good form. However, head coach Michael Bradley knows that Saturday’s challenge against Lionel Messi and company will be far more demanding.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The projected New York Red Bulls lineup is: Ethan Horvath; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dylan Nealis, Robert Voloder, Matthew Dos Santos; Adri Mehmeti, Emil Forsberg, Ronald Donkor; Cade Cowell, Julian Hall, Jorge Ruvalcaba.

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