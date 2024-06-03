Soccer fans wanting to cheer on nations such as Honduras, El Salvador, and other countries in the CONCACAF qualifiers for World Cup 2026 can watch the games live and exclusively via pay-per-view. CONCACAF World Cup qualifying started with the preliminary rounds in March. However, major teams like Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Jamaica join the World Cup qualifying fray this month.

The second round features 30 teams split into six groups of five teams. Each team will play one game against the other teams in their group. Two of those are at home, and two of the games are road contests. With the United States, Mexico and Canada already qualified for the tournament in 2026, CONCACAF qualifying could be particularly interesting this time around.

The only way to watch some of these first games in the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle in CONCACAF is through Fanatiz pay-per-view. Streaming services like Max and Paramount+ have aired previous editions of World Cup qualifying. However, without three of the most popular nations in the confederation out of qualifying, there are fewer ways to watch.

Honduras and El Salvador, two of the leading contenders to reach the tournament in 2026, will look to start their campaign well on pay-per-view with the first two games this month.

Pay-per-view World Cup qualifying for Honduras and El Salvador

The matches on pay-per-view for viewers in the United States are:

Thursday, June 6

Honduras vs Cuba, 8:30 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico, 10:30 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Sunday, June 9

St Vincent and the Grenadines vs El Salvador, 3 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Bermuda vs Honduras, 7 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Copa America preparations also on pay-per-view

Following the World Cup qualifying games, there are other contests that Fanatiz is making exclusively pay-per-view. June’s early games act as a great prelude to the Copa America this summer. Neither Honduras nor El Salvador are competing in the Copa America after failing in the Nations League and play-in rounds. Regardless, Fanatiz has coverage of four games involving teams competing in the United States this summer.

Ecuador and Bolivia may not be the top teams in the running for the Copa America in the United States. Still, they may be able to sneak out of their groups at the tournament. For reference, Ecuador is off to a strong start in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying through six games.

The Fanatiz pay-per-view friendlies also feature Colombia, one of the strongest teams in South America. Plus, El Salvador and Honduras will play a game after their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying games.

In other games, the following friendlies will be televised live on pay-per-view. These games are preparation matches for Copa America 2024:

Wednesday, June 12

Ecuador vs. Bolivia at 8:30 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Friday, June 14

Peru vs. El Salvador at 8:30 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Saturday, June 15

Colombia vs. Bolivia at 5 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

Sunday, June 16

Ecuador vs. Honduras at 3:30 PM ET, Fanatiz PPV, Fite, Sling PPV and PPV

