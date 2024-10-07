The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in October signal the halfway point in the qualifying phase in South America. This month, each team will play two games to bring their total up to 10 games played so far. Then, in November, each team will be two-thirds of the way through the qualifying cycle.

Yet, for the October contests, there is plenty of reason to watch. There is no battle between top teams in the standings, but there is intrigue for those spots to get into the places that earn a spot in the 2026 World Cup. There is not one spot to watch the 10 games taking place during the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, either. The majority of games are exclusively available on Fanatiz via pay-per-view, but certain fixtures are also available on more traditional TV or streaming.

In total, there are eight games out of the 10 this international break that are available on Fanatiz pay-per-view. The schedule below lists where each game is available. The other two games are available on TV and streaming. Argentina’s game against Bolivia on Tuesday, Oct. 15, is on Universo and Fubo. On the same day, Peru’s game against Brazil is streaming on ViX. The links attached to the schedule take users directly to the page to stream games.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers schedule

The following times are listed in US Eastern Time

Thursday, Oct. 10

4 p.m. — Bolivia vs. Colombia. — Fanatiz PPV.

5 p.m. — Ecuador vs. Paraguay. — Fanatiz PPV.

5 p.m. — Venezuela vs. Argentina. — Fanatiz PPV.

8 p.m. — Chile vs. Brazil. — Fanatiz PPV.

Friday, Oct. 11

9:30 p.m. — Peru vs. Uruguay. — Fanatiz PPV.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

4:30 p.m. — Colombia vs. Chile. — Fanatiz PPV.

7 p.m. — Paraguay vs. Venezuela. — Fanatiz PPV.

7:30 p.m. — Uruguay vs. Ecuador. — Fanatiz PPV.

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. Bolivia. — Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

8:45 p.m. — Brazil vs. Peru. — ViX.

How much is Fanatiz Pay-per-View?

There are different options for those looking to watch CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying via Fanatiz. Fans can subscribe to one individual game for $30. The teams playing both of their games in the October CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Fanatiz PPV have packages available. Users can pay $50 to get access to one team’s games. For example, Uruguay is playing on Fanatiz for both of its games, and fans can subscribe. The final option costs $100. That unlocks pay-per-view access to all eight games for the October window.

A thrilling competition ramps up in October

As is standard, CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying has been an unpredictable ride. Argentina has been the best team with 18 points through. That includes a win in Brazil. Yet, it is Colombia which is the only team without a loss in South American qualifying. Uruguay and Ecuador have also been performing well, with Brazil sitting fifth in the standings. Although Brazil has been struggling, its current position would be good enough to get into the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

PHOTOS: IMAGO