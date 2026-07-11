Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Marcus Rashford has been included in England’s matchday squad for the 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Norway, but the forward starts on the bench rather than in the starting XI. While many supporters expected the forward star to feature from kickoff, manager Thomas Tuchel has opted for a different tactical approach.

England enters the quarterfinal after a dramatic victory over Mexico, while Norway arrives full of confidence following its historic elimination of Brazil. With a semifinal place at stake, both national teams approach the contest carrying momentum. Rashford remains an important part of England’s plans despite not being selected in the starting lineup.

The Three Lions booked their place in the last eight by defeating Mexico 3-2 in one of the tournament’s most demanding matches. Playing the final 36 minutes with 10 men after Jarell Quansah’s dismissal, the European side showed resilience to protect its lead despite relentless pressure.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the opening half before Harry Kane added a penalty after the break. Although Mexico fought back with two late goals, England’s defense held firm to preserve the victory and extend its unbeaten World Cup campaign.

Round Norway’s Results England’s Results Group Stage Match 1 Won 4–1 vs. Iraq Won 4–2 vs. Croatia Group Stage Match 2 Won 3–2 vs. Senegal Drew 0–0 vs. Ghana Group Stage Match 3 Lost 1–4 vs. France Won 2–0 vs. Panama Round of 32 Won 2–1 vs. Ivory Coast Won 2–1 vs. DR Congo Round of 16 Won 2–1 vs. Brazil Won 3–2 vs. Mexico

Norway, meanwhile, produced one of the biggest surprises of the competition by eliminating Brazil 2-1. Erling Haaland scored twice in the final 11 minutes, continuing his outstanding tournament after reaching seven goals in five matches.

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Why Marcus Rashford is on the bench against Norway

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Norway?

The biggest reason behind Rashford’s absence from the starting XI is Anthony Gordon’s impressive displays during the tournament.

According to The New York Times, Tuchel has preferred Gordon on the left wing after the Newcastle United attacker produced standout performances, including his display against Mexico. Those performances helped Gordon move ahead in the current selection order as England prepares for the knockout clash.

Rather than making changes because of fitness concerns, Tuchel’s decision reflects the competitive battle for places across England’s attacking positions.

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Rashford remains an important option

Although he starts among the substitutes, Rashford continues to play a significant role in England’s World Cup campaign.

The forward has already made valuable contributions during the tournament, including scoring against Croatia, demonstrating his ability to influence matches when called upon. His pace, direct running and finishing ability make him one of England’s most dangerous options later in games.