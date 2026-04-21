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How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brighton vs Chelsea
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, April 21, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With European qualification hanging in the balance, this weekend delivers a high-stakes showdown as Chelsea tries to regain momentum following a damaging loss to Manchester United that complicated their push for a Champions League spot, forcing a sharper focus on locking down a place in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Brighton arrive with serious intent, sitting just one point behind and eyeing a statement result that could vault them ahead in the standings, turning this clash into a defining moment in the race for Europe—don’t miss what promises to be one of the weekend’s most impactful matchups.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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