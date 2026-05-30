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Chelsea take subtle shot at Arsenal following Champions League final loss to PSG

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Gabriel of Arsenal reacts after Champions League final loss.
© Getty ImagesGabriel of Arsenal reacts after Champions League final loss.

PSG defeated Arsenal on penalty kicks at the Puskas Arena to capture their second consecutive UEFA Champions League title. Following the match, Chelsea wasted little time taking a subtle jab at their London rivals.

Arsenal fell just short of a historic European campaign, missing out on the opportunity to become the 12th undefeated champion in the tournament’s history.

Moments after Gabriel Magalhaes missed the decisive penalty that sealed the victory for PSG, Chelsea’s social media team posted a marketing graphic on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting stadium tours at Stamford Bridge.

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The post prominently featured the slogan “London’s Home of Trophies” alongside images of the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies on display in the club’s cabinet.

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The graphic also included a photograph of Stamford Bridge displaying the phrase, “The pride of London“. Given the historic rivalry between the two sides regarding which club rules the capital, the timing of the post was widely interpreted as a direct dig at Arsenal’s lack of Champions League silverware.

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PSG makes history by joining elite group of five clubs to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles

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PSG makes history by joining elite group of five clubs to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles

Chelsea hold unique UEFA distinction

While the social media post added fuel to the local rivalry, Chelsea posses the silverware to back up the banter. The Blues remain the only club in soccer history to have won every major UEFA club competition at least once.

  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1971, 1998): Chelsea captured their first continental piece of silverware in 1971, later winning it a second time in 1998 before the tournament was absorbed into what is now the Europa League.
  • UEFA Super Cup (1998, 2021): The Blues secured their first Super Cup in 1998 with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid and added a second in 2021 by defeating Villarreal on penalties.
  • UEFA Champions League (2012, 2021): Chelsea won their first Champions League title in 2012 by defeating Bayern Munich on home soil and lifted the trophy again in 2021 against Manchester City.
  • UEFA Europa League (2013, 2019): One year after their first Champions League triumph, the Blues won the 2013 Europa League by defeating Benfica 2-1, later winning it again in 2019.
  • UEFA Conference League (2025): Chelsea completed their clean sweep of European trophies in May 2025, defeating Spanish side Real Betis 4-1 in the final to cement their unique continental distinction.
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