Chelsea take subtle shot at Arsenal following Champions League final loss to PSG

PSG defeated Arsenal on penalty kicks at the Puskas Arena to capture their second consecutive UEFA Champions League title. Following the match, Chelsea wasted little time taking a subtle jab at their London rivals.

Arsenal fell just short of a historic European campaign, missing out on the opportunity to become the 12th undefeated champion in the tournament’s history.

Moments after Gabriel Magalhaes missed the decisive penalty that sealed the victory for PSG, Chelsea’s social media team posted a marketing graphic on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting stadium tours at Stamford Bridge.

The post prominently featured the slogan “London’s Home of Trophies” alongside images of the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies on display in the club’s cabinet.

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The graphic also included a photograph of Stamford Bridge displaying the phrase, “The pride of London“. Given the historic rivalry between the two sides regarding which club rules the capital, the timing of the post was widely interpreted as a direct dig at Arsenal’s lack of Champions League silverware.

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see also PSG makes history by joining elite group of five clubs to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles

Chelsea hold unique UEFA distinction

While the social media post added fuel to the local rivalry, Chelsea posses the silverware to back up the banter. The Blues remain the only club in soccer history to have won every major UEFA club competition at least once.