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Marc Cucurella’s future to be decided as Chelsea reportedly values him at $82M amid Atlético Madrid and Barcelona interest

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Marc Cucurella of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match.
© George Wood/Getty Images)Marc Cucurella of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match.

While they have a sporting project full of promising players, Chelsea have failed to establish themselves in a solid manner. As a result, Marc Cucurella appears determined to leave the club in the summer. Due to his importance to the team, the Blues reportedly value him at $82 million. Despite his high valuation, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are interested in securing his arrival for the 2026–27 season.

According to Ben Jacobs, via teamTALK, Marc Cucurella is determined to leave Chelsea FC in the summer of 2026. Despite being under contract until 2029, the club are open to his sale, with Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona emerging as the main interested parties. However, the Blues would only allow him to leave for around $82 million, making his return to La Liga far from straightforward.

Despite his high valuation, the Colchoneros believe they can complete Cucurella’s transfer for around $58 million. However, the emergence of Barcelona as a strong contender could complicate their plans, as it could drive up the transfer fee. With the 2026 World Cup only a few weeks away, both clubs may need to move quickly, or his performances in the tournament could further increase his market value.

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If Joško Gvardiol is transferred to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, Manchester City could join the race to sign Marc Cucurella. While they already have Nico O’Reilly, he can thrive as a midfielder, helping cover the departure of Bernardo Silva. Therefore, the Spaniard left-back could once again shine under Enzo Maresca, the favorite candidate to become the new head coach, a connection that could give the Citizens an advantage.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Report: Atlético Madrid use Julián Álvarez blueprint to lure Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has managed to become one of the best players in the Premier League. Despite this, he is reportedly seeking a return to Spain for family reasons, giving Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona a certain advantage over any other club. In an effort to convince him to join the team, the Colchoneros are reportedly looking to use the same formula they used to sign Julián Álvarez.

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Joao Cancelo arrival in doubt as Barcelona reportedly chase Marc Cucurella’s comeback, but need a defensive exit

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Joao Cancelo arrival in doubt as Barcelona reportedly chase Marc Cucurella’s comeback, but need a defensive exit

According to David G. Medina, via MARCA, Álex Baena, Marc Pubill, and Marcos Llorente have been tasked with trying to convince Marc Cucurella to join Atlético Madrid during the 2026 World Cup. By constantly putting pressure on the left-back, they are hoping he will have no doubts and agree to move to their club. This strategy already worked with Julián Álvarez, as Giuliano Simeone and Diego Simeone called him constantly and eventually succeeded in signing him.

Even if the Colchoneros manage to convince Marc Cucurella, the Blues’ $82 million price tag could make his signing impossible. Unlike other clubs, Atlético de Madrid do not usually spend large sums on defenders, with Robin Le Normand being their most expensive defensive signing at €40 million. In light of this, the 27-year-old star’s arrival would be quite complicated, as Chelsea do not appear willing to lower their valuation in the summer.

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