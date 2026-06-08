Report: Marc Cucurella may leave Chelsea for €50M, prioritizing a return to Barcelona over Atlético Madrid

Marc Cucurella has become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. Not only does he stand out defensively, but also offensively. However, he appears determined to leave Chelsea following the club’s major sporting inconsistencies, with a valuation set at €50 million. As a result, he has reportedly decided to prioritize a return to Barcelona over strong interest from Atlético Madrid.

According to Ferran Martínez, via Mundo Deportivo, Cucurella has formally communicated to the Blues his desire to leave the club in the summer. In response, they have valued him at between €40–50 million, attracting interest from Atlético Madrid. However, the 27-year-old star’s absolute priority is a return to Barcelona after leaving in 2020, as head coach Hansi Flick sees him as an ideal fit for the team’s profile.

Even though the Blaugrana are attentive to a possible return for Marc Cucurella, his comeback would not be straightforward at all. In order to afford his signing, they would be willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Balde. If they do not sell the 22-year-old star, Barcelona would not be able to complete the transfer, as they have other priorities. In addition, the young player is not willing to leave the team, further complicating matters.

If Barcelona fail to resolve Balde’s sale soon, Marc could accept a move to Atlético Madrid. Looking to improve their defensive stability, Los Colchoneros are pushing to convince him to become an undisputed starter. With Cucurella in the squad, they would gain significantly more defensive consistency and offensive contribution, something they do not currently have with Matteo Ruggeri. In addition, the 27-year-old star wants to resolve his professional future quickly.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea.

Barcelona’s plan centers on the striker role, not Cucurella

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Barcelona are determined to strengthen their attacking side. After signing Anthony Gordon, they are now attentive to the possible signing of a centre forward, focusing on Julián Álvarez. Moreover, Gerard Martin’s emergence and João Cancelo’s potential signing makes Marc Cucurella’s arrival an opportunity, not a priority. With this in mind, Atletico Madrid hold an edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Julian Alvarez reportedly angry with Atletico Madrid due to club ignoring Barcelona’s formal offer

Being a priority for Los Colchoneros, Cucurella could prefer signing with them rather than waiting for Barcelona. In addition, they are already focused on bringing back Cancelo, who would be a starter for Flick. If they have financial room to invest, the Blaugrana would reportedly target a left-footed center-back instead. Therefore, Marc does not seem to be a priority for Hansi Flick’s team unless a swift offer arrives for Alejandro Balde or Jules Koundé.