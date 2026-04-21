Italy icon Bonucci names Pep Guardiola as dream coach for national team rebuild after missing out on World Cup

Leonardo Bonucci is one of the few prominent figures to have survived the sweeping exodus from the Italy Football Federation following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. As the rebuilding process gets underway, the former captain has put forward Pep Guardiola as his dream candidate to take charge of the national team.

Having served as an assistant to coach Gennaro Gattuso within the Italy setup, Bonucci has retained his place on the federation’s staff. With the head coaching position now open, a number of names have been floated, including Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, but none has generated more buzz than the possibility of landing Guardiola.

Speaking at the Laureus Awards Gala in Madrid, Bonucci was candid about his preferred choice to lead the rebuild. “Following the list of names mentioned in recent days, if there is a true desire to start from zero, I would start with the possibility of having Pep Guardiola,” he said.

Italy’s overhaul extends well beyond the coaching vacancy, with the resignation of federation president Gabriele Gravina setting the stage for a broader cultural reset within the national team program. “Having him would mean a radical change from everything that has happened. I think it’s very difficult, but dreaming right now costs nothing,” Bonucci added.

Leonardo Bonucci attends the Laureus World Sports Awards.

After a turbulent 2025-26 season at Manchester City, speculation has grown in recent months about whether Guardiola might leave the club before his contract expires in June 2027. While the Spaniard has previously expressed an interest in managing a national team, with City just three points behind Arsenal in the Premier League, only a dramatic shift in circumstances would likely prompt an early departure from Old Trafford.

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see also Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

Italy and the urgent need to bounce back

As a four-time World Cup champion, Italy has become the first former winner to miss three consecutive editions of the tournament, a sobering reality for one of the sport’s most storied nations. Having earned 121 caps, lifted the Euro 2020 trophy and captained the side following Giorgio Chiellini’s retirement, Bonucci believes the raw materials for a comeback are firmly in place.

Tasked with serving as a liaison in the scouting of young talents and players who could be called into the squad for the upcoming June fixtures, Bonucci believes in the talents the current squad has “We are lucky to have many high-level young players and others in full development. I believe that with Donnarumma, Tonali, Bastoni, Calafiori, Palestra, Pio Esposito and Scamacca, we have the necessary talent,” he said.

Despite missing the World Cup, Italy still has meaningful football ahead in 2026. Beginning in September and running through November, the Azzurri will compete in the UEFA Nations League group stage, having been drawn into Group A alongside France, Belgium and Turkey, a demanding group that will serve as an early test of the national team’s renewed ambitions.

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Leonardo Bonucci of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Estonia.

With fitness and mentality both key priorities for the squad going forward, Bonucci also identified what he believes the current generation still lacks. “Compared to our squad that won the Euros five years ago, the current national team is undoubtedly superior in technique and talent. What is missing is a bit of development in leadership and personality, because in the most important matches, that is what makes the difference,” the former defender said.