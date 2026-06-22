How to watch Argentina vs Austria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Austria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Austria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Monday, June 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The reigning world champions Argentina look to secure their spot in the knockout rounds as they face an in-form Austria in a crucial Group J clash. After a dominant opening victory fueled by a Lionel Messi masterclass, La Albiceleste have laid down a marker, signaling their intent to defend their title with the same tactical discipline and attacking firepower that saw them triumph in 2022.

Austria, however, arrives with serious momentum of their own. Having won their opening match against Jordan and suffering just one defeat in their last twelve games, Ralf Rangnick‘s side is a formidable opponent. A victory for either nation would guarantee passage to the Round of 32, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter at AT&T Stadium.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating contrast in trajectories. Argentina began its title defense flawlessly, showcasing the cohesion and experience of a championship-winning squad. In contrast, Austria is riding a wave of confidence, having secured its first victory in the finals since 1990 and proving they are a tough team to break down under their current manager.

The tactical battle will likely pit Argentina‘s possession-based, controlled approach against Austria‘s high-energy, counter-pressing system. While Lionel Scaloni‘s men excel at dictating the tempo and relying on a rock-solid defense, Rangnick‘s squad thrives on forcing turnovers and attacking at speed. The key to the match could be whether Austria can disrupt Argentina‘s midfield rhythm without leaving themselves vulnerable to the individual brilliance of Messi.

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For Argentina, the motivation is clear: secure qualification early and build momentum for the tougher knockout stages. For Messi, there is the added personal goal of becoming the outright all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament’s history. Austria, meanwhile, has a golden opportunity to make a statement by challenging the champions and proving they can compete with the world’s elite.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Direct history between these two nations is sparse, with only three friendly matches played decades ago, resulting in one win apiece and a draw. The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in 1990, making historical precedent largely irrelevant to this modern-day matchup.

A better indicator comes from their records against teams from each other’s confederations. Argentina has a wealth of experience and a positive record against European opposition in this competition, with 23 wins from 58 games. Austria has a perfectly balanced record against CONMEBOL teams, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in five previous tournament matches.

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Two key statistical trends define this fixture. Argentina‘s defense has been nearly impenetrable, keeping clean sheets in eight of their last ten matches. Conversely, Austria has a remarkable record of never playing out a 0-0 draw in their 30 previous tournament appearances, suggesting they will contribute to an open game, for better or worse.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face important lineup decisions stemming from fitness concerns and tactical considerations following their opening matches.

Argentina is monitoring the fitness of defender Nicolas Tagliafico, who is recovering from a calf issue and may not be risked from the start. The biggest question for Lionel Scaloni is in attack, where Julián Álvarez made a significant impact off the bench against Algeria and could earn a starting spot ahead of Lautaro Martínez to inject more energy into the front line.

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Austria was dealt a significant blow with a potential facial fracture for defender Stefan Posch, which will force a defensive reshuffle. Konrad Laimer is expected to drop into the right-back position, creating an opening in midfield for Michael Gregoritsch. Veteran forward Marko Arnautović is also projected to start after a strong performance in the first game.

Argentina Projected XI (4-3-3):

Martínez; Molina, Romero, Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez, Almada.

Scaloni is expected to trust the veteran core that has brought him so much success. The midfield trio remains the team’s engine, while Álvarez‘s pressing ability could give him the edge to lead the attack alongside Messi.

Austria Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Schlager; Laimer, Alaba, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Schlager; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautović.

The injury to Posch forces Rangnick‘s hand, shifting the versatile Laimer to defense. This lineup maintains the team’s high-pressing structure, with Sabitzer pulling the strings in an advanced midfield role behind the experienced Arnautović.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Argentina vs Austria match on Fubo. The service is compatible with most devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, allowing you to stream the game from anywhere.

In addition to carrying all the games from the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer leagues from around the world, such as Liga MX and LaLiga. A standard subscription costs $14.99 per month.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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