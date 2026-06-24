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Why does Julián Quiñones play for Mexico? Birthplace, nationality, and eligibility of El Tri’s forward

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Quiñones of Mexico.
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesJulian Quiñones of Mexico.

As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, Mexico are eager to put together a deep, historic run on home soil in front of their passionate fans. To achieve that, El Tri are relying heavily on dynamic forward Julián Quiñones to spearhead the team’s attack.

Despite becoming a central figure for the Mexican national team, Quiñones’ backstory is highly unique. The striker was not born in Mexico; instead, he was born and raised in Magüí Payán, Colombia, spending his childhood there before moving to Mexican soil to jumpstart his professional career.

In 2015, at just 18 years old, Quiñones signed with Liga MX giants Tigres UANL. Mexico quickly became his second home. Over the next eight years, the forward bounced between various Mexican clubs—including Venados, Lobos BUAP, and a historic back-to-back championship run with Atlas—before cementing his superstar status with Club América.

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Having lived, worked, and excelled in the country continuously for nearly a decade, Quiñones officially checked all the legal boxes to seek Mexican citizenship. In October 2023, he received his naturalization papers, officially making him a Mexican citizen.

Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico celebrates a goal vs South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico celebrates a goal vs South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Quiñones earned his lock-solid spot on Javier Aguirre’s World Cup roster for one very concrete reason: his blistering goalscoring form. The forward closed out the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season with an astonishing 33 goals in 31 matches for Al-Qadsiah, a spectacular tally that saw him win the Golden Boot ahead of elite world-class stars like Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

How did Quiñones become eligible for Mexico?

Under FIFA’s eligibility rules, holding a country’s passport is not always enough to represent them internationally. A player must also meet specific criteria regarding residency or lineage, and they cannot have played in a competitive, senior-level international match for another country.

Quiñones fit the bill perfectly. Because he lived in Mexico continuously for more than five years after turning 18 and never made a competitive appearance for Colombia’s senior national team, he cleared every FIFA hurdle required to change his international allegiance.

Quiñones rejected playing for Colombia

In the summer of 2023, the Colombian Football Federation reached out to Quiñones regarding a potential call-up to their senior squad. While the forward initially considered representing his birth country, he ultimately chose to commit his international future to Mexico—a decision he made as a profound token of gratitude to the country that gave him everything as a player.

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