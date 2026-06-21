Lionel Messi’s status as Argentina’s reference point gives team edge over Brazil in 2026 World Cup race, Roberto Carlos says

Lionel Messi continues to command Argentina‘s leadership on and off the pitch, cementing the nation’s status as a top contender at the 2026 World Cup. With Brazil still searching for a definitive identity, Brazil icon Roberto Carlos noted that the Albiceleste hold a distinct competitive edge due to the presence of their legendary number 10.

Speaking alongside Sergio Agüero on ESPN’s La Casa del Kun, Roberto Carlos clear-cut his view on the historic South American rivalry: “I believe Argentina is ahead. First, because you have a coach who has already been with you for a long time, and second, because of Lionel Messi, who is a reference point for the entire football world.“

He expanded on the tactical contrast, pointing out that the current Brazilian roster lacks an elite superstar capable of dictating the flow of a game. “We have lost that reference player a bit, like Ronaldo, or Pele in his era, and you with Maradona. Today, Messi is the reference that allows the team to play,” the former left back said.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Set to turn 39 in less than a week, Messi has silenced critics who questioned his competitive drive after his high-profile move to MLS side Inter Miami. The veteran forward reinforced his elite form with a spectacular hat trick against Algeria in the tournament opener, instantly solidifying Argentina’s title-defense campaign.

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Roberto Carlos concluded by highlighting the structural organization that separates the two rival federations: “They are ahead because they are also the reigning world champions, and it took them the same number of years as it did us to win a World Cup, 24 years. We will see; they are a slightly more organized team than we are, they know how they play, and we are trying to play that ‘Jogo Bonito’ that we used to play in our era.“

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Does Brazil lack leadership on the field?

Brazil’s qualification path to North America proved unusually turbulent, marked by multiple managerial changes and the loss of talisman Neymar to a severe ACL injury back in late 2023. To stabilize the program, the CBF secured one of the most decorated managers in soccer history by appointing Carlo Ancelotti to lead the national team, securing the spot sitting in 5th in the qualifiers.

However, the roster has struggled to fill the massive offensive void left by Neymar’s extended absence. Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was heavily favored to inherit the primary playmaker role, but his production fell short of expectations, while rising star Estevao was completely ruled out of the tournament due to a severe injury.

Raphinha briefly emerged as a potential leader for the Selecao following an elite club season that put him in the Ballon d’Or conversation, but poorly timed injuries have slowed his international momentum. Without a completely healthy superstar available, alongside a Neymar in the twilight of his career, this generation of Brazilian talent has struggled to find a single individual capable of taking over a match on the world stage.

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