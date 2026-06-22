Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Argentina have lived up to their status as one of the favorites at the 2026 World Cup, defeating Algeria in their debut. Looking to maintain their winning momentum, they now face Austria in a battle for the top spot in Group J. Far from being a straightforward contest, Ralf Rangnick’s team have already shown their competitive edge. As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting Lionel Messi‘s presence, who is coming off a crucial hat-trick.

Lionel Messi is will start for Argentina, as he remains in peak physical condition and is not facing any suspension. At 38 years old, he will be aiming to break Miroslav Klose’s record and become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, needing just one goal to achieve the feat. In addition, he could be key to enhancing the collective play by drawing defenders and providing crucial passes to the forwards in search of decisive goals.

Coupled with Messi, head coach Lionel Scaloni will once again rely on Lautaro Martinez, who has recently stood out for his collective impact. In addition, the presence of Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield could prove decisive, as they have the ability to bypass the opponent’s high press. Meanwhile, Thiago Almada could play an important role on the left side of midfield, looking to find defensive gaps in the rival.

While Austria may not enjoy widespread recognition among fans, they have managed to surprise everyone with their impact. Led by head coach Ralf Rangnick, they rely on a ‘gegenpressing’ style, seeking to be protagonists on the counterattack and suffocating the opponent. For this, Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, and Konrad Laimer emerge as key players, as their tactical intelligence makes them decisive in taking advantage of the opponents’ spaces.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Argentina confirmed lineup vs Austria

Looking to secure their second victory at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina would maintain their attacking approach against Austria. To do so, head coach Lionel Scaloni will continue to rely on Lionel Messi, aiming for him to be the decisive piece of a brilliant team. For this, the impact of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, and Rodrigo De Paul in midfield is key. Complementing Messi, Lautaro Martinez will complete the attacking line.

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Considering this, Argentina will lineup as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Austria confirmed lineup vs Argentina

Austria could look to surprise Argentina, relying on high pressing and efficient counterattacking transitions. In addition, head coach Ralf Rangnick has implemented a precise possession-based counterattacking style, which is quite effective. To organize the entire attacking structure, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are key. Furthermore, a back three of David Alaba, Kevin Danso, and Stefan Posch is crucial to stop Lionel Messi and his attack.

With this in mind, Austria will play as follows: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba; Romano Schmid, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch.

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