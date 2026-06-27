How to watch Algeria vs Austria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Algeria vs Austria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Algeria vs Austria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, June 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Algeria enters this crucial Group J finale with their tournament hopes on the line. After a humbling 3-0 defeat to Argentina, the Desert Foxes showed immense character to rally from behind and secure a 2-1 victory against Jordan. That win keeps their knockout stage dreams alive, but the pressure is immense; only a victory over Austria will guarantee their advancement, making this a must-win encounter.

Austria, meanwhile, sits in a more comfortable position. Despite a 2-0 loss to group leaders Argentina, Ralf Rangnick‘s side controls its own destiny. Thanks to a superior goal difference, a draw is all they need to clinch second place and move on to the Round of 32. With a formidable record of ten wins in their last thirteen matches, the Austrians have the form and tactical discipline to manage the game and secure the required result.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two nations set the stage for a fascinating clash. Austria has been a model of consistency under Ralf Rangnick, losing only two of their last thirteen games against high-caliber opponents. Their organized and aggressive style has made them one of Europe’s tougher teams to break down. Algeria, on the other hand, has had a more turbulent path, showing both vulnerability in their opening loss and resilience in their comeback win, highlighting a team still finding its footing on the global stage.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by Austria‘s high-pressing system against Algeria’s potential for counter-attacks. Rangnick’s philosophy demands his team win the ball back immediately after losing it, which often leads to a high defensive line. This aggressive approach could suffocate the Algerian midfield, but it also presents a clear opportunity. If Algeria can bypass the initial press, they will find space to exploit in behind the Austrian defense.

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Motivations are crystal clear and will dictate the flow of the match. For Algeria, there is no alternative but to attack and chase a victory. This urgency will force them to take risks. For Austria, the objective is to avoid defeat. While they are unlikely to sit back entirely, their risk-averse position means they can be more measured, picking their moments to press and attack while primarily focusing on defensive solidity to see them through.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History offers little insight into this specific fixture, as Algeria and Austria have only met once before. That encounter took place during the 1982 World Cup group stage, where Austria emerged with a 2-0 victory. With no recent history between them, both teams will be writing a new chapter in their head-to-head record.

Looking at their broader tournament records provides more context. Austria has a strong, albeit limited, history against African nations in the competition, remaining undefeated with one win and one draw. Their last match against a CAF opponent was a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in 1990. In contrast, Algeria has historically found it challenging against European opposition, winning just one of their nine previous tournament matches against UEFA teams, alongside four draws and four losses.

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Algeria‘s most recent tournament match against a European side was a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champions Germany in the Round of 16 in 2014. These historical trends suggest Austria may have a slight psychological edge, but with a knockout berth at stake, past results will mean little when the whistle blows.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Austria heads into this decisive clash with a fully fit squad, while Algeria is closely monitoring the status of a key attacker.

For Algeria, the primary concern is the fitness of Mohammed Amoura, who missed the game against Jordan with an undisclosed injury. His involvement may be limited to a role from the bench. However, Nabil Bentaleb is expected to return to the starting lineup, bringing experience and defensive stability to the central midfield, likely in place of Ramiz Zerrouki.

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Austria has no reported injuries, giving Ralf Rangnick a full roster to choose from. The main selection dilemma is up front, where veteran forward Marko Arnautovic could earn a start after making an impact as a substitute in the first two matches. His presence could provide the clinical edge that was missing against Argentina, potentially displacing Michael Gregoritsch.

Algeria Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Zidane; Aït-Nouri, Mandi, Bensebaini, Belghali; Boudaoui, Bentaleb; Chaïbi, Maza, Mahrez; Gouiri.

This lineup relies on the creative talents of Riyad Mahrez and Farès Chaïbi on the wings to supply chances for striker Amine Gouiri. Bentaleb‘s return is crucial for shielding the backline and controlling the tempo against Austria‘s high-energy midfield.

Austria Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Schlager; Laimer, Danso, Alaba, Posch; Schlager, Seiwald; Sabitzer, Wanner, Schmid; Arnautović.

With Arnautović potentially leading the line, Austria gains a physical and intelligent focal point. The attack is orchestrated by Marcel Sabitzer, while the midfield engine room of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald will be tasked with executing Rangnick‘s demanding pressing game.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Algeria vs Austria match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can stream matches from Liga MX or LaLiga.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, or you can opt for an annual plan to save on the overall cost. Special bundles may also be available that include additional sports and entertainment channels.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.