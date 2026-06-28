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Who, when and where will Argentina and Austria play in the Round of 32? Group J final standings

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Three teams of the group reached the next round
© David Ramos/Getty Images Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesThree teams of the group reached the next round

With the final matches completed in Group J, the final standings have confirmed the Round of 32 matchups for Argentina and Austria.

Argentina secured first place in the group with their victory over Austria. Under the tournament’s tiebreaking rules, head-to-head results are the first criterion, ensuring Argentina finished at the top of the standings even before their last match. The only remaining question was who their opponent would be.

To the surprise of many fans, Cape Verde finished second in Group H ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. As a result, Argentina will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on July 3 in Miami.

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Austria’s rival

From the start of the tournament, it was expected that second place in Group J would come down to Austria or Algeria. Their meeting on the final matchday drew plenty of attention because the runner-up was set to face Spain in the Round of 32.

Since Group J was the last group to conclude, both teams already knew the possible scenarios before kickoff. Austria needed only a draw to advance in that position, and that is exactly what they achieved.

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The 3-3 draw with Algeria left Austria in second place on goal difference after both they and Algeria finished with four points. Austria will now face Spain in the Round of 32 on July 2 in Los Angeles.

Algeria’s rival

Algeria entered the match knowing that a draw would be enough to qualify for the Round of 32. However, the result was not enough to finish above Austria on goal difference. As one of the best third-placed teams, Algeria will face Switzerland on July 2 in Vancouver.

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