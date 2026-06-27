Are Riyad Mahrez and Marcel Sabitzer playing? Algeria and Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

The stakes could not be clearer at Kansas City Stadium as Algeria and Austria meet in a winner-takes-second finale to close out 2026 World Cup Group J. With Argentina having already wrapped up top spot, both nations know tonight’s result will decide who advances automatically and who is left waiting on the tournament’s best third-place standings.

Algeria have shown plenty of fight after a rough start, recovering from a 3-0 defeat to Argentina with a battling 2-1 comeback win over Jordan. That result leaves the Fennecs on three points, level with Austria but trailing on goal difference heading into the decider.

For Austria, the picture is similarly tight. Das Team opened with a 3-1 win over Jordan before running into a more disciplined Argentina side in a 2-0 defeat. These results leave them also on three points but with the superior goal differential, meaning a draw would be enough to send Ralf Rangnick’s side through as group runners-up.

Whoever finishes second will face Spain in the Round of 32, while the loser will be left hoping their numbers are good enough to sneak through as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

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Algeria confirmed lineup

Vladimir Petkovic will stick largely with the same setup that overcame Jordan, with Amine Gouiri continuing to lead the line after his match-winning strike last time out.

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see also What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

Algeria’s confirmed starting XI: Oussama Benbot; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jaouen Hadjam; Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza; Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi.

Austria confirmed lineup

Rangnick’s side arrives with a clean bill of health and little reason to change much after a controlled performance against Argentina despite the loss. Marko Arnautovic will return to the starting team, with Romano Schmid and Marcel Sabitzer offering support from out wide.

Austria’s confirmed starting XI: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic.

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