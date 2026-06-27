Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Are Riyad Mahrez and Marcel Sabitzer playing? Algeria and Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Marcel Sabitzer of Austria.
© Getty ImagesRiyad Mahrez of Algeria and Marcel Sabitzer of Austria.

The stakes could not be clearer at Kansas City Stadium as Algeria and Austria meet in a winner-takes-second finale to close out 2026 World Cup Group J. With Argentina having already wrapped up top spot, both nations know tonight’s result will decide who advances automatically and who is left waiting on the tournament’s best third-place standings.

Algeria have shown plenty of fight after a rough start, recovering from a 3-0 defeat to Argentina with a battling 2-1 comeback win over Jordan. That result leaves the Fennecs on three points, level with Austria but trailing on goal difference heading into the decider.

For Austria, the picture is similarly tight. Das Team opened with a 3-1 win over Jordan before running into a more disciplined Argentina side in a 2-0 defeat. These results leave them also on three points but with the superior goal differential, meaning a draw would be enough to send Ralf Rangnick’s side through as group runners-up.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Whoever finishes second will face Spain in the Round of 32, while the loser will be left hoping their numbers are good enough to sneak through as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

Tweet placeholder

Algeria confirmed lineup

Vladimir Petkovic will stick largely with the same setup that overcame Jordan, with Amine Gouiri continuing to lead the line after his match-winning strike last time out.

Advertisement
What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

see also

What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

Algeria’s confirmed starting XI: Oussama Benbot; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jaouen Hadjam; Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza; Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi.

Austria confirmed lineup

Rangnick’s side arrives with a clean bill of health and little reason to change much after a controlled performance against Argentina despite the loss. Marko Arnautovic will return to the starting team, with Romano Schmid and Marcel Sabitzer offering support from out wide.

Austria’s confirmed starting XI: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Algeria vs Austria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Algeria vs Austria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Algeria will play against Austria in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this clash live in the United States.

What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Algeria?

Review Austria's official FIFA World Ranking, point situation, and the live Group J standings ahead of their 2026 World Cup match against Algeria.

How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

With Argentina already securing first place and Jordan eliminated, the battle for the remaining qualification places will be settled by the final result between these evenly matched sides.

‘Even the greats before him can’t match him’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivers stunning verdict after Lionel Messi rewrites World Cup history

‘Even the greats before him can’t match him’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivers stunning verdict after Lionel Messi rewrites World Cup history

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into soccer history, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now weighed in with a remarkable assessment following the Argentina captain's latest World Cup heroics.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo