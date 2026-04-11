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How to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Saudi Pro League season nearing its conclusion, every match carries massive weight—especially for Al Akhdoud, who enter this clash desperate for a turnaround as they sit deep in the relegation zone with just 16 points and little margin for error.

On the opposite end, Al Nassr continue to set the pace atop the standings with 70 points, fueled by the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo as they aim to fend off two close challengers in a tightening title race. With survival hopes on one side and championship ambitions on the other, this matchup has all the ingredients of a must-watch showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Ronaldo is chasing a historic goalscoring milestone, and anticipation continues to grow ahead of kickoff.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League continues to build tension at both ends of the table as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial league clash against Al-Okhdood, while the home side fights to avoid relegation.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

What initially seemed like post-match frustration has now evolved into a wider debate, with new developments adding weight to claims that had previously been dismissed.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for major Saudi Pro League shake-up as Al-Ahli reportedly makes big call on Ivan Toney’s future ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo set for major Saudi Pro League shake-up as Al-Ahli reportedly makes big call on Ivan Toney’s future ahead of 2026 World Cup

Now, with uncertainty surrounding Toney’s future, the situation carries even greater weight for the balance of power at the top.

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