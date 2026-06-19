Cristiano Ronaldo set for bizarre twist as Portugal and Al-Nassr’s post-2026 World Cup plans emerge regarding Roberto Martinez and Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez, and Jorge Jesus are all connected by a potential managerial shake-up that could reshape the future of both Portugal and Al-Nassr after the 2026 World Cup. While Ronaldo remains focused on chasing success with Portugal on the biggest stage, a surprising chain of events involving his national team coach and his club side has started to attract attention.

The latest reports suggest that the story surrounding Ronaldo may continue far beyond his performances at the tournament. Portugal’s future after the World Cup could see a major change, with Martinez linked to a move to Saudi Arabia and Jesus emerging as a possible successor in Lisbon.

According to reports from RMC Sport and A Bola, Roberto Martinez is expected to leave the Portugal national team after the 2026 World Cup, regardless of the tournament result. The Spanish coach’s contract with the Portuguese Soccer Federation is approaching its end, and sources indicate that he is already exploring his next challenge.

Martinez took charge of Portugal in 2023 after leaving his role with Belgium, inheriting one of the most talented squads in international soccer. His team includes global stars such as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, and Joao Felix, but expectations have remained extremely high because of the quality available.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal hugs head coach Roberto Martinez

“When I arrived in Portugal, the objective was to win everything, but the focus was on preparing for the World Cup. Now we are here, 40 games later, with the Nations League trophy in the works, and the focus remains exactly the same: to be world champions. Naturally, my contract ends after the tournament. That’s a fact,” Martinez previously said.

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Martinez could reunite with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in surprise twist

The biggest development is the possibility of Martinez moving directly from international soccer to club management in Saudi Arabia. RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins claims that Al-Nassr have opened discussions with Martinez to become their next head coach, potentially reuniting him with Cristiano Ronaldo at club level.

The Riyadh-based club is searching for a high-profile manager after Jorge Jesus’ successful spell in charge. Jesus guided Al-Nassr to major success and helped transform the team into one of the strongest sides in Saudi soccer, but the club is now looking toward a new era.

Martinez’s experience with elite international players is believed to be one of the reasons behind Al-Nassr’s interest. A move would also bring him together with another Portugal star, Joao Felix, who is currently part of Ronaldo’s club environment.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez

The idea of the Spanish boss working with Ronaldo every day at club level has created plenty of discussion. The coach has consistently defended the 41-year-old forward’s role with Portugal, even after criticism following the team’s disappointing opening World Cup draw against DR Congo.

Jorge Jesus emerges as a candidate to replace Martinez

While Martinez could be heading toward Al-Nassr, ESPN Brasil and CNN Portugal suggest that Jorge Jesus is one of the strongest candidates to replace him as Portugal coach. The Portuguese manager has built an impressive reputation throughout his career, winning trophies with previous clubs such as Benfica, Flamengo, and Al-Hilal.

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Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jesus’ success in Saudi Arabia has strengthened his profile, and his tactical experience could make him an attractive option for the Portuguese federation. If the change happens, the Selecao das Quinas could move from one experienced manager to another as it prepares for the next generation.

The possibility creates an unusual managerial exchange: Martinez could replace Jesus at Al-Nassr, while Jesus could take over the Portugal national team after the World Cup.

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