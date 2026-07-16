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Alexis Mac Allister breaks World Cup record as Messi’s Argentina keeps rewriting history

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alexis MacAllister #20 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesAlexis MacAllister #20 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina managed to defeat England, producing a brilliant collective performance. Lionel Messi turned the match around. Providing two assists, the 39-year-old star led the comeback alongside Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez. Despite not being in the spotlight, Alexis Mac Allister broke a World Cup record, writing his name into the tournament’s history.

According to OptaJoe, via X, formerly Twitter, Alexis Mac Allister has become the player with the longest unbeaten run in World Cup history. Of the 13 matches he has played, he has won 11 and drawn 2, with both draws ending in penalty shootout victories. He made his debut in the competition at Qatar 2022, where he established as an undisputed starter.

Without being a player with much spotlight, Mac Allister has already scored two goals and provided two assists in the 13 World Cup matches. However, his impact goes far beyond the statistics. Providing balance between defense and attack, he is one of Argentina’s most complete players, making him a regular starter under Lionel Scaloni.

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Analyzing the evolution of soccer, Alexis Mac Allister revealed that the sport is becoming more and more physical, making talent essential to reaching the final. In addition, he was the player who covered the most distance against England, 75.5 kilometers, as per Liam Bekker. Thanks to his physical prowess, he has started and has not been substituted in Argentina’s last four matches.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina controls the ball against Reece James #24 of England.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina controls the ball against Reece James #24 of England.

Alexis Mac Allister may play a key role for Argentina vs. Spain

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, all eyes will be on the attacking players. With Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi on the pitch, both will look to create space for their teams and find the back of the net. However, the real battle should take place in midfield, as possession could determine the winner. With that in mind, Alexis Mac Allister could emerge as a key figure for Argentina against Spain.

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As Argentina’s most complete midfielder, head coach Lionel Scaloni could once again rely on Mac Allister to provide balance to the team. If he manages to impose his all-around talent, they could take control of possession away from Spain. To achieve that, Enzo Fernández’s presence will also be crucial. However, the 27-year-old star will be the one under pressure to once again bring stability to the team.

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