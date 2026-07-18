FIFA World Cup winner’s ring explained: Design, estimated price, and who can buy it

In the final match of the 2026 World Cup, the main award is the trophy every player dreams of lifting, but the winner of the match between Spain and Argentina should also receive a ring.

FIFA does not traditionally award championship rings to World Cup winners, but that changes in 2026. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the champions will receive personalized rings in addition to the trophy and gold medals.

Inspired by the tradition of North American sports, the rings will feature the World Cup trophy on one side and custom details of the winning team on the other. FIFA will produce 2,026 rings in total, with 30 reserved for the champions and the remaining 1,996 available for fans as officially licensed collectibles.

Why is FIFA introducing World Cup winner’s rings?

FIFA is introducing World Cup winner’s rings for the first time to embrace the tradition of championship rings that has long been part of North American sports. The winners will now receive them alongside the trophy and gold medals.

What will the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner’s rings look like?

The rings will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side and custom details of the winning national team on the other. Each ring will be individually fitted and customized after the final.

What are the World Cup winner’s rings made of?

The official rings are handcrafted in 18-karat gold and feature 89 diamonds and 36 sapphires.

How many FIFA World Cup winner’s rings will be produced?

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced. Thirty are reserved for the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be available for fans.

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Who will receive a 2026 World Cup winner’s ring?

Thirty personalized rings will be awarded to members of the winning team. Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach will receive temporary versions before the customized rings are delivered later.

Which World Cup winner’s rings will be available for purchase?

The 1,996 rings not reserved for the champions will be sold as officially licensed collectibles. Fans will receive the same winning design once the champion is decided, but with different edition numbers.

How much is a FIFA World Cup winner’s ring worth?

The value of a FIFA World Cup winner’s ring is estimated to be around $20,000. The price comes from the materials used, including 18-karat gold, diamonds and sapphires, as well as the limited nature of the collectible. The personalized rings given to the champions could have a higher value due to their connection to the winning team and players.

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