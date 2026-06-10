Cristiano Ronaldo adds another memorable accolade as Saudi Pro League honors his unforgettable acrobatic masterpiece before 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to add to an already impressive career, even as he is gearing up for what looks likely to be his final World Cup with Portugal. The veteran forward enjoyed one of his most successful seasons in Saudi Arabia, helping Al-Nassr reach new heights while adding yet another remarkable achievement to an already overflowing collection of honors.

The latest recognition comes after a campaign filled with goals, decisive performances, and moments that reminded everyone why Ronaldo remains one of the sport’s most influential figures. While attention is increasingly turning toward the 2026 World Cup, one unforgettable moment from his club season has once again placed him firmly in the spotlight.

The 2025-26 campaign proved to be one of Ronaldo’s most productive seasons since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese star played 30 league matches, scored 28 goals, and contributed two assists as Al-Nassr captured the Saudi Pro League title.

His influence stretched far beyond the numbers. Time and again, he delivered in crucial moments, helping the club maintain consistency throughout a demanding title race that was only settled on the final day of the season. Across all competitions, Ronaldo finished with 30 goals and four assists in 37 appearances, underlining his ability to remain among soccer’s elite scorers despite entering his fifth decade of life.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

The title-clinching moment arrived with a convincing 4-1 victory over Damac. The 41-year-old forward scored twice in that decisive match, helping his side secure its first league crown in several years and giving supporters a season they will remember for a long time.

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The moment that captured the imagination

Although Ronaldo produced numerous goals throughout the campaign, one stood above the rest. In November 2025, during a home match against Al-Khaleej, the Al-Nassr captain delivered a spectacular overhead kick that instantly became one of the most talked-about goals of the season. The strike came late in a 4-1 victory and left supporters inside the stadium in disbelief.

Meeting a cross from Nawaf Boushal inside the penalty area, the Portuguese superstar launched himself into the air before connecting perfectly with the ball. The finish combined athleticism, timing, and technique, creating a moment that quickly spread across social media platforms worldwide.

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The goal became an instant favorite among fans and generated millions of views online. Even in an era where spectacular goals appear regularly, this effort felt different because of the player producing it and the stage of his career at which it arrived.

The accolade revealed

That unforgettable strike has now received official recognition. Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Al-Khaleej has been named the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Goal of the Season.

The award was decided through a public vote that featured every weekly goal winner from across the campaign. Ronaldo’s bicycle kick emerged as the clear winner, collecting 34 percent of all votes cast.

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The recognition also means the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has secured back-to-back Goal of the Season awards, having previously won the honor for his stunning volley against Al Riyadh during the 2024-25 campaign.

According to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo’s overhead kick was described as one of the greatest goals of his career and one of the defining moments of the entire season. For a player who has spent more than two decades producing iconic moments, adding another goal to that collection is an achievement in itself.

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