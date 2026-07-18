Are Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane playing? France vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup third-place game

France and England have one final opportunity to leave the 2026 World Cup with a positive result, but one question has dominated the buildup to the third-place playoff: will Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane take the field? As both nations prepare for an emotional farewell to the tournament, supporters are eager to discover how the two star forwards fit into the plans for a match that few teams ever want to play.

While Kylian Mbappe continues his pursuit of another Golden Boot and Harry Kane remains one of England’s biggest attacking threats, both teams enter the contest carrying the disappointment of semifinal exits. The match offers a chance to finish on a high despite falling just short of the World Cup final.

Both national teams entered the knockout stage with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, but instead find themselves competing for third place in Miami.

France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinals after being widely viewed as one of the tournament favorites. England‘s exit proved even more painful, surrendering a second-half lead before Argentina scored twice late through Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martinez to secure a 2-1 victory.

Date France’s Opponent Stage Result June 16, 2026 Senegal Group Stage Win (3-1) June 22, 2026 Iraq Group Stage Win (3-0) June 26, 2026 Norway Group Stage Win (4-1) June 30, 2026 Sweden Round of 32 Win (3-0) July 4, 2026 Paraguay Round of 16 Win (1-0) July 9, 2026 Morocco Quarter-finals Win (2-0) July 14, 2026 Spain Semi-finals Loss (0-2)

Anthony Gordon appeared to have sent England toward its first World Cup final in six decades when he opened the scoring, only for Argentina’s dramatic comeback to crush those hopes.

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Date England’s Opponent Stage Result June 17, 2026 Croatia Group Stage Win (4-2) June 23, 2026 Ghana Group Stage Draw (0-0) June 27, 2026 Panama Group Stage Win (2-0) July 1, 2026 DR Congo Round of 32 Win (2-1) July 5, 2026 Mexico Round of 16 Win (3-2) July 11, 2026 Norway Quarter-finals Win (2-1 AET) July 15, 2026 Argentina Semi-finals Loss (1-2)

Will Mbappe and Kane play?

Both Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are expected to start for their respective national teams. Although neither side wanted to be involved in the third-place playoff, individual honors have added another layer of intrigue.

The Frenchman enters the match tied on eight goals with Lionel Messi, although the Argentine currently leads the Golden Boot race thanks to the assists tiebreaker. Another goal would also move the French captain closer to matching the all-time World Cup scoring record.

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Kylian Mbappe of France (R) and Harry Kane of England (L)

On the other hand, the English star remains in contention as well after an impressive tournament, while Jude Bellingham has also enjoyed an outstanding scoring campaign. England, therefore, still has attacking incentives despite missing out on the final.

France vs England: Projected lineups

France projected XI (4-2-3-1): Samba; Gusto, Konate, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Kante, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Cherki, Dembele; Mbappe.

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England projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.