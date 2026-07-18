Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
third place play-off
Comments

Are Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane playing? France vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup third-place game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Harry Kane #9 of England.
© David Ramos/Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France and Harry Kane #9 of England.

France and England have one final opportunity to leave the 2026 World Cup with a positive result, but one question has dominated the buildup to the third-place playoff: will Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane take the field? As both nations prepare for an emotional farewell to the tournament, supporters are eager to discover how the two star forwards fit into the plans for a match that few teams ever want to play.

While Kylian Mbappe continues his pursuit of another Golden Boot and Harry Kane remains one of England’s biggest attacking threats, both teams enter the contest carrying the disappointment of semifinal exits. The match offers a chance to finish on a high despite falling just short of the World Cup final.

Both national teams entered the knockout stage with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, but instead find themselves competing for third place in Miami.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinals after being widely viewed as one of the tournament favorites. England‘s exit proved even more painful, surrendering a second-half lead before Argentina scored twice late through Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martinez to secure a 2-1 victory.

DateFrance’s OpponentStageResult
June 16, 2026SenegalGroup StageWin (3-1)
June 22, 2026IraqGroup StageWin (3-0)
June 26, 2026NorwayGroup StageWin (4-1)
June 30, 2026SwedenRound of 32Win (3-0)
July 4, 2026ParaguayRound of 16Win (1-0)
July 9, 2026MoroccoQuarter-finalsWin (2-0)
July 14, 2026SpainSemi-finalsLoss (0-2)

Anthony Gordon appeared to have sent England toward its first World Cup final in six decades when he opened the scoring, only for Argentina’s dramatic comeback to crush those hopes.

Advertisement
DateEngland’s OpponentStageResult
June 17, 2026CroatiaGroup StageWin (4-2)
June 23, 2026GhanaGroup StageDraw (0-0)
June 27, 2026PanamaGroup StageWin (2-0)
July 1, 2026DR CongoRound of 32Win (2-1)
July 5, 2026MexicoRound of 16Win (3-2)
July 11, 2026NorwayQuarter-finalsWin (2-1 AET)
July 15, 2026ArgentinaSemi-finalsLoss (1-2)

Will Mbappe and Kane play?

Both Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are expected to start for their respective national teams. Although neither side wanted to be involved in the third-place playoff, individual honors have added another layer of intrigue.

The Frenchman enters the match tied on eight goals with Lionel Messi, although the Argentine currently leads the Golden Boot race thanks to the assists tiebreaker. Another goal would also move the French captain closer to matching the all-time World Cup scoring record.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe of France (R) and Harry Kane of England (L)

Kylian Mbappe of France (R) and Harry Kane of England (L)

On the other hand, the English star remains in contention as well after an impressive tournament, while Jude Bellingham has also enjoyed an outstanding scoring campaign. England, therefore, still has attacking incentives despite missing out on the final.

France vs England: Projected lineups

France projected XI (4-2-3-1): Samba; Gusto, Konate, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Kante, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Cherki, Dembele; Mbappe.

Advertisement

England projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch France vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup 3rd Place Playoff, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch France vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup 3rd Place Playoff, Live Stream, TV & Preview

France and England are scheduled to meet in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the action live.

How much prize money does the 2026 World Cup third-place winner receive?

How much prize money does the 2026 World Cup third-place winner receive?

While both nations entered the tournament dreaming of lifting the trophy, the bronze-medal match now carries an intriguing incentive beyond pride, leaving many fans wondering exactly what reward awaits the winner.

How England’s win, draw, or loss vs France could impact the 2026 World Cup podium

How England’s win, draw, or loss vs France could impact the 2026 World Cup podium

While the tournament's grand finale between Argentina and Spain will decide the champion, England's meeting with France carries its own significance, with the result set to determine the final composition of the World Cup podium.

Every FIFA World Cup final in history: Results, scores and host countries

Every FIFA World Cup final in history: Results, scores and host countries

The full list of finals in World Cup history with the scores, the stadiums and the hosts.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo