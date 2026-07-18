How to watch Queretaro vs Club America match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Queretaro vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Queretaro vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT • Saturday, July 18, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Club America open their Liga MX Apertura 2026 campaign looking to bounce back after a Clausura run that ended in the quarterfinals. Despite that disappointment, Las Aguilas remain one of the leading title contenders thanks to the quality throughout their squad.

Queretaro, meanwhile, are aiming to put another playoff miss behind them and make an early statement in the race for a postseason spot. Don’t miss this exciting Liga MX season opener.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Queretaro vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming