Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible retirement date emerges as Portugal star lined up for major Al-Nassr role if takeover bid succeeds

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are already shaping the next chapter of their story, with a reported retirement timeline and long-term executive plan beginning to surface behind the scenes. While the Portuguese superstar is off to represent Portugal in what is likely to be his final World Cup tournament, fresh reports now suggest that his club could already be preparing a major role for him beyond his playing career.

At 41, Ronaldo is still delivering on the pitch, but speculation around his future has intensified as Al-Nassr reportedly prepares a post-playing role for its captain within its soccer leadership structure. The timing of the speculation has added even more intrigue following the team’s Saudi Pro League title-winning campaign, where the veteran once again proved decisive in the biggest moments.

Al-Nassr’s 2025-26 campaign ended with a dramatic Saudi Pro League title victory, sealed on the final day with a 4-1 win over Damac, where Ronaldo scored a decisive brace. The Portuguese forward finished the season with 28 league goals, once again proving decisive in key moments. The triumph marked a major milestone for the club, which also saw contributions from Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in a season defined by consistency and late pressure.

Alongside the league success, Ronaldo’s individual brilliance was also recognized, including a spectacular overhead kick that earned him the Saudi Pro League Goal of the Season. The title success also marked the end of an important cycle for the club. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus stepped down after guiding Al-Nassr to the championship, leaving the Saudi side preparing for another major transition heading into the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

At the same time, league organizers confirmed that the upcoming campaign will be one of the most demanding in Saudi soccer history. The 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season will run from August 13, 2026, until May 29, 2027, featuring 34 rounds and 306 matches across the competition.

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The hidden detail behind Ronaldo’s future

Amid preparations for another exhausting campaign, reports from Saudi Arabia have now revealed the detail that has sparked major discussion about Ronaldo’s long-term future.

According to former Al-Nassr legal department manager Saad Al-Subaie on X (formerly Twitter), Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to retire at the end of next season in the summer of 2027 when his current contract expires. However, the bigger revelation involves what may happen immediately afterward.

As per his reports, if the consortium attempting to acquire Al-Nassr succeeds, Ronaldo could transition directly into a senior executive role at the club as Football Executive Director (Sporting Director). The move would allow the Portuguese icon to remain deeply involved in shaping the sporting future of the organization.

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The position would reportedly mirror the current responsibilities handled by Simao Coutinho, the club’s current sporting director and a close associate of Ronaldo. Coutinho officially assumed his role in July 2025 and has already become heavily involved in transfer planning and broader soccer operations.

What would Ronaldo’s executive role actually mean?

The proposed role would place Ronaldo at the center of Al-Nassr’s soccer structure. In modern soccer, executive directors or sporting directors oversee everything from recruitment and squad planning to coaching appointments and long-term development strategies.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

That means Ronaldo could potentially influence:

Transfer decisions and player recruitment

Youth development structures

Managerial appointments

The club’s long-term soccer identity

Sporting strategy across domestic and continental competitions

Given Ronaldo’s stature and influence inside Saudi soccer, the possibility of him moving into management behind the scenes feels increasingly realistic. His close relationship with senior figures at the club has already played a role in previous sporting decisions.

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