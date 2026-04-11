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Is Lamine Yamal playing? Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

The stage is set for another intense Catalan derby, yet one lingering question continues to hover over the build-up: who will lead the charge when Barcelona returns to La Liga action? As the Blaugrana prepares to host Espanyol, the spotlight quietly drifts towards Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona enters the clash navigating a delicate balance between domestic ambition and European survival. The fixture arrives at a moment of tension, squeezed between two defining battles, and every decision made by the coach could ripple into the remainder of the season.

The timing of this derby could hardly be more complicated for Hansi Flick. Still reeling from a 2-0 deficit in its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, the club must quickly refocus while keeping its La Liga advantage intact. Despite holding a seven-point lead at the top of the table, the pressure has not eased.

Meanwhile, Espanyol arrives in difficult form, enduring a lengthy winless streak that has stretched into double digits. Its recent results paint a worrying picture, with limited goals scored and defensive vulnerabilities exposed. Yet derbies often ignore form. For Espanyol, this is a chance to disrupt its rival’s title push and salvage pride from a difficult campaign.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is tackled by Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is tackled by Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Will Yamal play?

As the match approaches, attention inevitably returns to Lamine Yamal. The young winger is included in the starting XI, entrusted with a key role in a high-pressure encounter.

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As per Sport, the Spaniard felt a slight discomfort during training and left the session as a precaution. After examination by the Barcelona medical staff, nothing serious was detected, and the winger now feels fine.

His inclusion carries added significance given his recent struggles. After an electric rise, Yamal has endured a frustrating 2026, finding goals harder to come by and facing increased scrutiny.

This derby offers more than just three points for him. It presents a chance to reset his rhythm, silence doubts, and rediscover the confidence that made him one of the most exciting talents in the game.

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Confirmed lineups

Barcelona confirmed XI (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Balde, G. Martin, Cubarsi, Araujo; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia; Gavi, Ferran Torres, Yamal.

Espanyol confirmed XI (4-4-1-1): Dmitrovic; El Hilali, F. Calero, Cabrera, C. Romero; Pol Lozano, Urko, Exposito, Dolan; Ngonge; Kike G.

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