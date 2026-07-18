How old will Harry Kane and England’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

While the end of the 2026 World Cup didn’t bring the second historic trophy England were chasing, the core of this squad still has time on its side heading into the next edition of the tournament, even if Harry Kane faces a genuine question mark.

The biggest uncertainty belongs to Kane, who will be 36 years old by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives. The forward himself has stopped short of ruling it out, saying it’s too early to say and that he’s taking his career year by year rather than committing to another cycle.

Much of the rest of England‘s attack and midfield should still be well within their prime. Jude Bellingham will be just 27 in 2030, and several of the younger players who broke through during this tournament should form the backbone of the next squad as the team transitions away from its current veterans.

While most of the squad will still be young enough to form part of the team chasing a second title in 2030, some of the more experienced players — like Jordan Henderson, John Stones, Dan Burn, and Jordan Pickford — will have to wait and see where they stand by then.

Jordan Pickford of England. (Getty Images)

England team’s age in 2030

Position Player Birthdate / Age Age for the 2030 edition (from June, 8) Goalkeeper Dean Henderson 03/12/1997 (29) 33 Goalkeeper James Trafford 10/10/2002 (23) 26 Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford 03/07/1994 (32) 36 Defender Marc Guéhi 07/13/2000 (26) 29 Defender Jarell Quansah 01/29/2003 (23) 27 Defender Ezri Konsa 10/23/1997 (28) 31 Defender Trevoh Chalobah 07/05/1999 (27) 30 Defender John Stones 05/28/1994 (32) 36 Defender Dan Burn 05/09/1992 (34) 38 Defender Nico O’Reilly 03/21/2005 (21) 25 Defender Reece James 12/08/1999 (26) 29 Defender Djed Spence 08/09/2000 (25) 28 Midfielder Jordan Henderson 06/17/1990 (36) 39 Midfielder Declan Rice 01/14/1999 (27) 31 Midfielder Elliot Anderson 11/06/2002 (23) 26 Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo 04/19/2005 (21) 25 Midfielder Jude Bellingham 06/29/2003 (23) 26 Midfielder Morgan Rogers 07/26/2002 (23) 26 Midfielder Eberechi Eze 06/29/1998 (28) 31 Forward Anthony Gordon 02/24/2001 (25) 29 Forward Marcus Rashford 10/31/1997 (28) 31 Forward Bukayo Saka 09/05/2001 (24) 27 Forward Noni Madueke 03/10/2002 (24) 28 Forward Harry Kane 07/28/1993 (32) 35 Forward Ollie Watkins 12/30/1995 (30) 33 Forward Ivan Toney 03/16/1996 (30) 34

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