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How old will Harry Kane and England’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Harry Kane of England.
© Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England.

While the end of the 2026 World Cup didn’t bring the second historic trophy England were chasing, the core of this squad still has time on its side heading into the next edition of the tournament, even if Harry Kane faces a genuine question mark.

The biggest uncertainty belongs to Kane, who will be 36 years old by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives. The forward himself has stopped short of ruling it out, saying it’s too early to say and that he’s taking his career year by year rather than committing to another cycle.

Much of the rest of England‘s attack and midfield should still be well within their prime. Jude Bellingham will be just 27 in 2030, and several of the younger players who broke through during this tournament should form the backbone of the next squad as the team transitions away from its current veterans.

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While most of the squad will still be young enough to form part of the team chasing a second title in 2030, some of the more experienced players — like Jordan Henderson, John Stones, Dan Burn, and Jordan Pickford — will have to wait and see where they stand by then.

Jordan Pickford of England. (Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford of England. (Getty Images)

England team’s age in 2030

PositionPlayerBirthdate / AgeAge for the 2030 edition (from June, 8)
GoalkeeperDean Henderson03/12/1997 (29)33
GoalkeeperJames Trafford10/10/2002 (23)26
GoalkeeperJordan Pickford03/07/1994 (32)36
DefenderMarc Guéhi07/13/2000 (26)29
DefenderJarell Quansah01/29/2003 (23)27
DefenderEzri Konsa10/23/1997 (28)31
DefenderTrevoh Chalobah07/05/1999 (27)30
DefenderJohn Stones05/28/1994 (32)36
DefenderDan Burn05/09/1992 (34)38
DefenderNico O’Reilly03/21/2005 (21)25
DefenderReece James12/08/1999 (26)29
DefenderDjed Spence08/09/2000 (25)28
MidfielderJordan Henderson06/17/1990 (36)39
MidfielderDeclan Rice01/14/1999 (27)31
MidfielderElliot Anderson11/06/2002 (23)26
MidfielderKobbie Mainoo04/19/2005 (21)25
MidfielderJude Bellingham06/29/2003 (23)26
MidfielderMorgan Rogers07/26/2002 (23)26
MidfielderEberechi Eze06/29/1998 (28)31
ForwardAnthony Gordon02/24/2001 (25)29
ForwardMarcus Rashford10/31/1997 (28)31
ForwardBukayo Saka09/05/2001 (24)27
ForwardNoni Madueke03/10/2002 (24)28
ForwardHarry Kane07/28/1993 (32)35
ForwardOllie Watkins12/30/1995 (30)33
ForwardIvan Toney03/16/1996 (30)34
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