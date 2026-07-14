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Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and four other stars staying with Al-Nassr plunged into crisis as major financial problems emerge

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Joao Felix (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Sadio Mane (right)
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Sadio Mane (right)

While icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Sadio Mane stand ready to fight for Al-Nassr once more, a dark storm of financial turmoil is brewing off the pitch. The Saudi titan has been plunged into a sudden and devastating crisis, casting a heavy shadow over their upcoming campaign. As the very foundation of the club trembles, desperate supporters are left to wonder if their star-studded armada can weather this monumental turmoil and conquer the battlefield.

The Saudi Pro League champion has ambitions of challenging for major honors under new manager Ange Postecoglou, but recent developments have cast doubt over those plans. Reports indicate that financial issues have disrupted transfer activity and even affected player payments, creating fresh challenges before the new campaign begins.

According to Al-Riyadiyah, Al-Nassr has yet to submit the financial documentation required to prove its ability to register new contracts. Club officials reportedly remain responsible for completing those procedures, while mounting financial obligations have placed the organization under significant pressure.

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The report claims that the club’s debts have now exceeded its revenues, leaving Al-Nassr unable to meet several financial commitments from its existing budget. As a result, new signings have effectively been placed on hold until the situation improves.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

What’s more, it’s said that several first-team players have only received part of their June salaries, while the club is also struggling to bring in a foreign replacement following Marcelo Brozovic’s departure. Those restrictions have slowed the club’s transfer plans during one of the busiest periods of the summer.

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Why the crisis has emerged

Despite speculation, an informed source told Al-Riyadiyah that the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Pro League have already fulfilled every financial obligation owed to Al-Nassr. The club has reportedly received all payments linked to government support programs as well as the recruitment initiative for the current season.

The source explained: “It is up to Al-Nassr’s management to decide whether those funds should be used to settle part of the club’s existing financial obligations.”

According to the same source, the club’s problems stem from financial decisions and contractual commitments accumulated over recent years, rather than missing payments from Saudi soccer authorities. Until those obligations are addressed, the Knight of Najd cannot take on additional contractual commitments or complete transfer registrations.

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Salary concerns and transfer restrictions

The financial issues appear to extend beyond transfer activity. Reports claim some players are still waiting to receive their full salaries, while bonuses linked to previous league achievements also remain outstanding. Al-Nassr has reportedly been unable to renew contracts for several young players, adding another layer of uncertainty as preparations continue for the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after defeat in the AFC Champions League 2 Final between Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after defeat in the AFC Champions League 2 Final between Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka.

Those setbacks have fueled concern among supporters about how quickly the club can stabilize its finances. Earlier reports also suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo briefly stopped playing earlier this year because of delayed wage payments and concerns over support for the squad, before returning after outstanding salaries were settled and management issues were addressed.

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Not everyone believes the situation will last. The club’s former legal department director, Saad Al-Subaie, insists the difficulties are only temporary because several sponsorship agreements have already been secured.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Four companies have already transferred funds to Al-Nassr. The remaining companies are expected to transfer their funds within the next two weeks. The current financial crisis is only temporary, and work is underway to resolve it. Al-Nassr are expected to make signings this summer.”

Which players are staying and who could leave?

While departures continue to be assessed, Jhon Duran has already been confirmed to leave the club. Meanwhile, Saad Al-Subaie has indicated several players remain under evaluation regarding possible exits, including Bento Krepski, Wesley Texeira, Haydeer Abdulkareem, Haroune Camara, Mohammed Maran, and Sami Al-Najei.

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PlayerNationalityStatus
Bento KrepskiBrazilUnder evaluation
Wesley TeixeiraBrazil80% chance of departure
Haydeer AbdulkareemSaudi Arabia70% chance of departure
Haroune CamaraSaudi ArabiaUnder evaluation
Mohammed MaranSaudi ArabiaUnder evaluation
Sami Al-NajeiSaudi ArabiaUnder evaluation
Jhon DuranColombiaConfirmed departure

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, and Angelo Gabriel have all been identified as players expected to remain at Al-Nassr. Their presence gives Postecoglou an impressive core, provided the club resolves its financial issues in time.

PlayerNationalityStatus
Cristiano RonaldoPortugalConfirmed to stay
Mohamed SimakanFranceConfirmed to stay
Inigo MartinezSpainConfirmed to stay
Joao FelixPortugalConfirmed to stay
Kingsley ComanFranceConfirmed to stay
Sadio ManeSenegalConfirmed to staya
Angelo GabrielBrazilConfirmed to stay
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