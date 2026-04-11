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Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo once again steps into the spotlight as Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Okhdood. With the season entering its decisive stretch, the league leader carries both momentum and pressure into a fixture that could shape the title race.

There is also a deeper narrative unfolding around the Portuguese forward, one that adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already significant match. Ronaldo is chasing a historic goalscoring milestone, and anticipation continues to grow ahead of kickoff.

The matchup presents a clear contrast between two sides with very different objectives. Al-Okhdood enters the game fighting for survival near the bottom of the table, while Al-Nassr leads the standings and aims to tighten its grip on the title.

The home side has shown signs of life, recently securing a narrow win that has kept hope alive. Still, its overall record, just four wins in 27 matches, highlights the scale of the challenge ahead.

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What is the historic target?

Beyond the team battle, attention inevitably shifts back to Ronaldo and what he stands on the verge of achieving. The forward has already amassed 97 goals in 100 Saudi Pro League games, placing him within touching distance of another remarkable milestone. In this context, the stakes become even clearer. 

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As per YSScores, Ronaldo needs a hat-trick against Al-Okhdood to match the record for the fastest player to reach 100 league goals, a benchmark currently held by Abderrazak Hamdallah. Al-Nassr’s second all-time top foreign goalscorer accomplished this milestone in 101 matches. This pursuit adds a personal narrative to the broader title race, turning a routine league fixture into a potentially historic occasion.

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Al-Okhdood searches for resistance amid Al-Nassr’s relentless momentum

Al-Okhdood’s campaign has been defined by inconsistency and defensive struggles. It has conceded heavily throughout the season, averaging more than two goals against per game, a number that reflects their vulnerability at the back.

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Despite that, recent performances suggest a willingness to fight until the end. Every remaining match now carries enormous importance, and facing the league leader could either spark belief or deepen their difficulties.

In contrast, Al-Nassr arrives in dominant form, riding a wave of victories that has set it apart from the rest. Their latest result, a commanding 5-2 win against Al-Najma, once again showcased the Knight of Najd’s attacking firepower and ability to respond under pressure.

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The Riyadh club has now won 13 consecutive league matches, scoring freely and maintaining defensive discipline. Jorge Jesus’ player’s consistency, especially away from home, has been a defining feature of their title push.

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