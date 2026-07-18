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How England’s win, draw, or loss vs France could impact the 2026 World Cup podium

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Ousmane Dembele (left) and Jude Bellingham (right)
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (left) and Jude Bellingham (right)

England‘s 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina and France‘s 2-0 loss to Spain have set up one final challenge before the curtain falls on the 2026 World Cup. While the tournament’s grand finale between Argentina and Spain will decide the champion, England’s meeting with France carries its own significance, with the result set to determine the final composition of the World Cup podium.

The outcome of the third-place playoff will settle who leaves North America with the bronze medal and who finishes just outside the medals. Although the spotlight naturally falls on Sunday’s final, Saturday’s clash still has major implications for both national teams and several individual awards.

RoundFrance’s ResultsEngland’s Results
Group Stage Match 1Won 3–1 vs. SenegalWon 4–2 vs. Croatia
Group Stage Match 2Won 3–0 vs. IraqDrew 0–0 vs. Ghana
Group Stage Match 3Won 4–1 vs. NorwayWon 2–0 vs. Panama
Round of 32Won 3–0 vs. SwedenWon 2–1 vs. DR Congo
Round of 16Won 1–0 vs. ParaguayWon 3–2 vs. Mexico
Quarter-finalsWon 2–0 vs. MoroccoWon 2–1 (AET) vs. Norway
Semi-finalsLost 0–2 vs. SpainLost 1–2 vs. Argentina
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What happens if England wins and France loses?

Should England defeat France, whether in regulation time, extra time, or on penalties, Thomas Tuchel’s side would secure third place and claim the bronze medal, leaving France to settle for fourth.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

For England, it would provide a positive ending after the heartbreak of the semifinal against Argentina. The Three Lions looked destined for the final after Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal, only for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martínez to complete Argentina’s dramatic comeback in the closing stages.

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Finishing third would also soften the disappointment surrounding England’s exit, giving Tuchel something tangible to build upon after guiding the national team deep into the tournament during his first major competition in charge.

What happens if the game ends in a draw?

Unlike group-stage matches, the third-place playoff cannot end in a draw.

If England and France are level after 90 minutes, the match will continue into extra time, and should the deadlock remain, a penalty shootout will determine which nation finishes third and which finishes fourth.

kane england world cup

Harry Kane #9 of England converts a penalty

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That format guarantees a definitive result, meaning only one team will leave Miami with bronze medals.

CountryBest Third-Place Finish HistoryLast Podium Appearance
England3rd Place (1966 – Winners) / 4th Place (1990, 2018)1966 (Champions)
France3rd Place (1958, 1986)2022 (Runners-up)

What happens if France wins and England loses?

If France overcomes England, Didier Deschamps’ side will secure third place, while England will finish fourth.

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.

France entered the tournament among the favorites after reaching the semifinals with impressive victories over Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco. However, Spain halted Les Bleus’ title hopes with a composed 2-0 victory, preventing Kylian Mbappe from reaching another World Cup final.

A bronze medal would still allow France to finish on the podium once again, adding another notable achievement to Deschamps’ remarkable spell as national team manager before his departure.

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How the final 2026 World Cup podium will look

The winner of the third-place playoff will occupy the final podium position before the World Cup concludes with the championship match between Argentina and Spain. The possible podium outcomes are straightforward:

PositionScenario A (England Wins)Scenario B (France Wins)
1st Place (Gold)Spain / ArgentinaSpain / Argentina
2nd Place (Silver)Spain / ArgentinaSpain / Argentina
3rd Place (Bronze)EnglandFrance
4th Place (Off Podium)FranceEngland

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Argentina and Spain remain the only nations capable of winning the World Cup, with Sunday’s final deciding the champion and runner-up.

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Individual awards add extra motivation

Although neither side wanted to be involved in the third-place playoff, the match still carries importance beyond the team result.

Kylian Mbappe remains firmly involved in the Golden Boot race, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also have opportunities to improve their goal tallies. Every goal scored could influence the tournament’s top scorer standings before the World Cup concludes.

France captain Mbappe is also chasing more World Cup history as he continues to climb the competition’s all-time scoring charts.

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