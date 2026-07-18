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Before and after Lionel Messi: How the Argentina legend rewrote the FIFA World Cup record books

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi is set to bring his World Cup career to a close on Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain, and few players in the tournament’s history have left as deep a mark on its record books.

Over six editions, spanning Argentina’s run from a promising teenager in 2006 to a champion in 2022 and now a closing chapter in 2026, Messi has built a resume that stretches well beyond the goals column.

For years, the tournament’s most prestigious individual marks were scattered among some of the sport’s biggest icons. Miroslav Klose stood alone atop the all-time scoring charts, while Pele and Diego Maradona held court over the playmaking and knockout-stage categories.

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Messi entered this conversation gradually, adding to his tally tournament after tournament, until what once looked like a collection of separate records became a single, unmistakable takeover. By the time Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar, most of those marks already belonged to him.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina. (Getty Images)

Even with the final against Spain still to be played, Messi has one last chance to overtake Kylian Mbappe as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, with the Frenchman topping the charts at 22 goals while the Argentine trails with 21.

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Lionel Messi chases his second World Cup title with Argentina: How he’s fared against Spain

World Cup records before Messi’s appearance

  • Most goals — Miroslav Klose.
  • Most assists — Diego Maradona.
  • Most goal contributions — Pele.
  • Most dribbles — Diego Maradona.
  • Most chances created — Diego Maradona.
  • Most goal contributions in the knockout stages — Pele.
  • Most Player of the Match awards — Wesley Sneijder.
  • Most Golden Ball awards — Zinedine Zidane, tied with others.

World Cup records now held by Messi

  • Most assists — Lionel Messi
  • Most goal contributions — Lionel Messi
  • Most dribbles — Lionel Messi
  • Most chances created — Lionel Messi
  • Most goal contributions in the knockout stages — Lionel Messi
  • Most Player of the Match awards — Lionel Messi
  • Most Golden Ball awards — Lionel Messi
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