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2026 World Cup medals explained: Materials, value, and what winners receive

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The best three teams get medals
© Rich Fury/Getty ImagesThe best three teams get medals

The main prize for every player at the 2026 World Cup is lifting the trophy, but the champions, runners-up and third-place team will also receive medals after reaching the podium.

FIFA awards gold, silver and bronze medals to recognize the teams that finish in the top three positions of the competition. The champions receive gold medals after the final, while the losing finalist and third-place winner receive silver and bronze medals respectively.

Unlike the championship rings introduced for the first time in 2026, medals have been part of the tradition for decades. Their design changes for each edition of the tournament, but they remain one of the most important individual items players receive after achieving success.

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Gold medals: How many are awarded, what they’re made of, and their estimated value

The gold medals are awarded to the players, coaches and staff of the team that wins the World Cup final. FIFA does not publicly reveal the exact materials or value of the medals for the 2026 edition, but their importance comes from being awarded to the champions of the biggest tournament in soccer.

Medals on auction are not easy to get for collectors (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Medals on auction are not easy to get for collectors (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Runner-up medals: Material, appearance, whether they’re silver

The runners-up receive silver medals after losing the World Cup final. Despite their name, the exact materials used for the medals have not been publicly confirmed by FIFA for the 2026 edition.

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FIFA World Cup winner’s ring explained: Design, estimated price, and who can buy it

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FIFA World Cup winner’s ring explained: Design, estimated price, and who can buy it

Third-place medals: Who receives them and what they look like

The bronze medals are awarded to the team that wins the third-place match. The players and staff of that team receive the medals as recognition for their achievement in the competition.

Does fourth place get medals?

No. The team that loses the third-place match does not receive medals.

Can players keep their medals?

Yes. The players, coaches and staff members who receive World Cup medals keep them as a personal recognition of their achievement in the competition.

How much are World Cup medals worth?

The exact value of the World Cup medals has not been confirmed, albeit a gold medal from 2018 was sold for more than $70,000 by Julien’s Auctions to show that their value can go beyond the materials used. Their importance comes from their rarity and the achievement they represent, as only players and staff from teams that finish on the podium can obtain them.

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