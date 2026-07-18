Report: Rodrigo De Paul expected to return to Lionel Messi’s Argentina starting XI for 2026 World Cup final against Spain

Lionel Messi will chase his second title when Argentina face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium. For this crucial match, Rodrigo De Paul has a real chance of returning to the starting lineup.

According to ESPN’s Martin Arevalo, the Inter Miami midfielder is expected to return to Argentina’s starting lineup against Spain, reclaiming his spot in midfield after starting the semifinal win over England from the bench.

Lionel Scaloni is reportedly planning two changes to the side that beat England, both coming on the right side of the field. Alongside De Paul‘s return, Gonzalo Montiel is in line to start at right-back, with Nahuel Molina expected to make way.

Argentine insider Gaston Edul reported that while the lineup will be finalized by tomorrow at noon, Scaloni left both Nicolas Gonzalez and Molina out of the starters during Argentina’s final training session.

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In a press conference ahead of the match, Scaloni confirmed he still hasn’t settled on a team, noting that several players aren’t at 100% and that he’ll wait to see their condition on Sunday before finalizing his lineup.

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“We’re focused on rest right now. Based on that, we’ll see how they’re doing. Because there are players who aren’t at 100%. We’ll see how they are, and then decide what team we put out on Sunday,” the Argentina coach said.

Argentina’s potential lineup

Should the reports from Argentina’s insiders be confirmed, this would be the team to face Spain: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.