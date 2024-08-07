The Turkish Super Lig has revealed a new logo and slogan just days ahead of the 2024/25 season. Turkish Football Federation (TFF) officials claimed that the rebrand was to better coincide with other top leagues around Europe. The move, however, was not made by the organization alone.

According to the governing body, team presidents, marketing departments, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders were all included in the decision. Officially labeled as Trendyol Süper Lig for sponsorship reasons, the Turkish top flight is scheduled to start their 67th season on Friday, August 9th.

“The new logo of Trendyol Super League symbolizes victory and football played wholeheartedly,” said the TFF in a statement. “The upper part of the logo represents sharing your joy with the fans with open arms, while the lower part represents fighting with all your heart until the last second.”

“It is expected that Trendyol Super Lig teams, all fans, and stakeholders will come together and unite under the same values and a common goal under this logo, and make this beautiful game even more beautiful within fair play.”

New trophy to include sponsorship branding

Along with altering the league’s logo, the TFF also announced a new slogan and trophy. “For the Love of Football” was selected by the organization to help encapsulate the intense passion the game. “This slogan expresses the struggle shown on the field, the enthusiasm experienced in the stands, and the love carried in the heart of every football fan,” continued the TFF.

The redesigned Super Lig title trophy now includes the names of every club currently in the Turkish top flight. However, the league also apparently left space on the trophy to include select sponsors as well. This, according to the TFF, will “provide new resources to our Trendyol Super League clubs.”

Super Lig to feature more often on beIN SPORTS in US

Here in America, beIN SPORTS currently holds the exclusive broadcasting rights of the the Turkish Super Lig. As things stand, the Super Lig will see more games shown live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español because the French Ligue 1 has not renewed its deal with beIN SPORTS in the United States.

As a result of the stalled deal involving Ligue 1, beIN SPORTS will broadcast five Super Lig matches this weekend. Galatasaray and Hatayspor will kick off the campaign with a matchup on Friday, August 9th at 2 PM (ET). Fenerbahçe will then take on Adana Demirspor the following day at 2:45pm (ET).

American soccer fans can then watch two Super Lig fixtures on Sunday, August 11th. Trabzonspor first travels to Sivasspor at 12:15 PM (ET). A game between Samsunspor and Beşiktaş then finishes off the coverage on the day by beIN SPORTS at 2:45 PM (ET). There is also, however, one more match of the opening round on Monday. Rizespor and Istanbul Başakşehir square off on this day at 2:00 PM (ET).

The Turkish Super Lig is currently the sixth-most valuable league in Europe. The division is essentially led by Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş. In total, the trio has combined to collect all but nine of the league’s titles since forming in 1959.

PHOTOS: IMAGO