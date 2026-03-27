Cristiano Ronaldo faces vital Al-Nassr teammate exit as Sadio Mane’s unexpected European return plan emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon face an unexpected shift, as one of his most trusted attacking partners, Sadio Mane, reportedly edges closer to a potential exit. What once looked like a stable partnership in the Saudi Pro League is now surrounded by uncertainty, with growing indications that change is on the horizon. For Al-Nassr, this development could reshape both its tactical structure and long-term ambitions.

After rebuilding his form and regaining the trust of the coaching staff, Mane’s future has suddenly become one of the most discussed topics ahead of the summer transfer window. The idea of his departure introduces a layer of unpredictability that few anticipated just months ago.

Speculation has intensified in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that a return to European soccer is becoming increasingly realistic. While interest from top leagues is not new for Mane, the identity of the potential destination adds an element of surprise.

It is not an obvious giant that many would expect, but rather a club determined to make a bold statement. It’s said that Besiktas has submitted an official offer to sign Sadio Mane, pushing aggressively to secure his return to European soccer.

Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr

Serious move back to Europe for Sadio Mane?

According to reports, the Turkish club has made its intentions clear with a formal proposal. “Besiktas has made an official offer to sign Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from Al-Nassr during the summer transfer window, and the club is looking to negotiate with the player to finalise the deal in the coming period,” as cited by Turkish outlet Sporx.

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This is not the first time the club has pursued Mane. Previous attempts in both the summer and winter transfer windows failed to materialize, but persistence has now brought negotiations back to life. The renewed effort reflects a strong desire to land a marquee signing capable of elevating the club’s status in Europe.

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

What it would mean for Al-Nassr and Ronaldo

For Al-Nassr, the potential departure of Mane would represent a significant shift. The Senegal international has been a key figure since arriving, forming a dynamic attacking partnership with Ronaldo and contributing consistently in front of goal.

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Across three seasons, Mane has recorded 47 goals and 32 assists in 119 total appearances, numbers that underline his importance to the team. His presence has added balance, pace, and experience—qualities that would not be easy to replace.

From Ronaldo’s perspective, losing a proven attacking ally could impact both the club’s pursuit of silverware and his own ambitions, particularly as he continues chasing historic personal milestones.