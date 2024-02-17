Browse the Ligue 1 TV schedule below for games shown on US television and the Internet. They range across channels such as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORT Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo and Fanatiz.

In the United States, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español are the home of French Ligue 1 soccer. For instance, the league features teams such as Paris Saint Germain, Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, Saint Étienne, AS Monaco FC and others.

Watch Ligue 1 on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Ligue 1 TV schedule

All times Eastern.

You will often find the Ligue 1 schedule updated before the information is officially released. It includes the PSG schedule, among other teams.

Saturday, February 17 11:00 AM ET Lille vs. Le Havre ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 03:00 PM ET Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Sunday, February 18 07:00 AM ET Strasbourg vs. Lorient ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 09:00 AM ET Montpellier vs. Metz ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 09:00 AM ET Stade Rennais vs. Clermont ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 09:00 AM ET AS Monaco vs. Toulouse FC ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 11:05 AM ET Stade de Reims vs. Lens ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 02:45 PM ET Brest vs. Marseille ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz



SEE MORE: Where and how to watch Ligue 1 on US TV and streaming

The 2022–23 Ligue 1 season will be the 85th season since its establishment. There are 20 clubs in the league, with three promoted teams from Ligue 2 replacing the three teams that were relegated from Ligue 1 following the previous season.

For 2022-23, Metz and Saint-Etienne are no longer in Ligue 1 after being relegated. Meanwhile, Toulouse, Ajaccio and Auxerre are in the top flight after being promoted from the second tier.

Ligue 1 TV schedule: More resources

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, first download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the U.S. (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).