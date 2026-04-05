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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Nene Dorgeles of Fenerbahce
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesNene Dorgeles of Fenerbahce
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Fenerbahce vs Besiktas
WHAT Turkish Super Lig
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, April 5, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Turkish Super Lig season entering its decisive stretch, Fenerbahce head into a high-stakes derby knowing there’s virtually no margin for error. Sitting on 60 points and trailing Galatasaray by four, every result from here on out carries major title implications, and dropping points in a rivalry clash could prove costly in the final push.

Standing in their way are Besiktas, a team with plenty of motivation of its own as it looks to strengthen its bid for a Europa League spot and deliver a signature win in one of the league’s most heated matchups. With both sides chasing critical goals and pride on the line, this derby has all the ingredients of a must-watch showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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