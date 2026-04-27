2026 World Cup: Netherlands deal major blow as Xavi Simons suffers ACL injury at Tottenham Hotspur

Netherlands have established as one of the most competitive national teams in UEFA, remaining unbeaten in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, Ronald Koeman’s national team have suffered a major setback, as Xavi Simons—one of their key players—has been diagnosed with an ACL injury with Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, the 23-year-old midfielder will miss the anticipated tournament, facing a lengthy recovery period.

“We can confirm that Xavi Simons has ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of our Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team,” reports Tottenham Hotspur on their website.

Amid a difficult season for Tottenham Hotspur, the injury to Xavi Simons is one of the worst possible setbacks, as they lose their most decisive player while fighting to stay in the Premier League. Although the club has not provided a specific recovery timeline, the Dutchman could be out for 7–8 months, missing a large part of the 2026–27 season—potentially the most serious injury of his career.

Xavi Simons has established as one of the standout players, becoming the central figure for head coach Roberto De Zerbi at Spurs. Beyond the statistics, the 23-year-old star has proven to be the team’s most influential player, contributing both in scoring and creativity while elevating his teammates. In his absence, Lucas Bergvall could see increased playing time, presenting a perfect opportunity to showcase his talent.

Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur reacts on the floor with a injury during the Premier League.

Xavi Simons shares emotive post amid his ACL injury

Unlike previous seasons, Tottenham Hotspur are fighting to avoid relegation rather than qualifying for European competitions. With only a few matches left to decide their Premier League fate, the injury to Xavi Simons is a major blow for the team. Aware of the seriousness of the situation, the 23-year-old star shared an emotional message on social media, sending encouragement to his teammates and acknowledging his absence from the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid suffer a huge blow as Kylian Mbappé gets a muscle injury: Will it affect his 2026 World Cup participation?

“…My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense. All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the World Cup. Representing my country this summer…just gone. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight,” posted Xavi Simons, vis Instagram.

Who can take Xavi Simons spot with Netherland in the 2026 World Cup?

Under the guidance of head coach Ronald Koeman, Xavi Simons has gradually earned a more prominent role in the team, becoming a key outlet on the wings. Because of this, Noa Lang or Brian Brobbey could take on a more important role, becoming key parts of the rotation for the 2026 World Cup. In addition, Luciano Valente could remain a surprise option, potentially filling the role the 23-year-old previously occupied in midfield.