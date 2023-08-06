Our Fenerbahçe TV schedule has all the details on how to watch one of Turkey’s elite sports clubs.

The second-most decorated team in Turkey, and part of the “Big Three, which includes Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe have never been relegated from the Süper Lig.

Fenerbahçe TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Fenerbahçe on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1907

Stadium: Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium

Manager: İsmail Kartal

Süper Lig titles: 19

Turkish Cup titles: 7

Best European Finish: Semifinals, Europa League (2013)

In the US, you can find the Turkish Süper Lig on the networks of beIN SPORTS.

The main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT – their streaming platform – show games from the competition each week, usually featuring Fenerbahçe. There are often overlapping schedules with Ligue 1, in which case you’ll see games streaming on CONNECT. beIN is available on Fanatiz and Fubo.

Fenerbahçe History

Like their local Big Three rivals, Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü is a multi-sport club, but best known for their soccer division. They are the only one of the Big Three to be based on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The club was founded by locals in 1907. It was actually established in secret due to the Ottoman Sultan forbidding Turkish youth to play the English game. A few years later, in 1909, the now familiar yellow and navy colors of the club were adopted.

They would join the Istanbul Football League that year, and go on to win their first of many titles in 1912, without losing a single match. The 1923 season in the Istanbul Friday League saw Fenerbahçe win the title with a combined score of 58-0 – no losses and no goals conceded.

The Turkish National League, a precursor to today’s Süper Lig, was held between 1937 and 1950. Fenerbahçe won the most championships in this era.

When the national professional league, the Süper Lig, was founded in 1959, Fenerbahçe won the first edition. The following year they made their debut in the European Cup.

They would employ the Brazilian World Cup champion Didi as their manager in the 1970s, winning eight trophies under his tenure. Years later, another Brazilian legend, Zico, would patrol the sidelines, managing the club from 2006-2008.

The main rivals of Fenerbahçe are Galatasaray, aka “The Intercontinental Derby”. This name stems from the two clubs being located on opposite sides of the Bosporous. This is the biggest derby match in the country. While they do not have as many trophies as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe hold the edge in all times wins vs their rivals. This is a fact they can boast over Beşiktaş as well.

