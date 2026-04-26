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Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for one of the most significant tests of Al Nassr‘s 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title bid, with Al Ahli up next. However, the buildup has been complicated by a flu outbreak at the club that has reportedly hit stars Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman, while Ronaldo himself has escaped unaffected.

As reported by Al Arriyadiyah on Sunday, a bout of influenza struck several first-team players during Al Nassr’s training session. The illness hit Mane hard enough that the Senegalese winger was unable to complete the session.

Beyond Mane, five other players have been impacted, with the team’s international stars bearing the brunt of the outbreak. The list of those battling symptoms includes Kingsley Coman, standout defender Mohamed Simakan, midfield engine Marcelo Brozovic, Ali Al-Hassan, and veteran right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam.

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The outlook for that quintet remains more optimistic, as all five managed to finish the session led by manager Jorge Jesus at the “Dar Al-Nassr” training complex. As of Sunday evening, Mane was the only player forced to withdraw early.

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According to the Saudi outlet, the likely cause of the outbreak is the change in weather conditions following the team’s return to Riyadh from Dubai, where they secured their place in the AFC Champions League Two final by eliminating Qatar’s Al Ahli.

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Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Al Nassr looking for a quick recovery

The concern had already begun on Saturday when even Cristiano Ronaldo missed training due to what was reported as fatigue and exhaustion. While the Portuguese star has since returned to the group, the situation surrounding the flu-affected players remains a day-to-day assessment.

Al Nassr’s medical and technical staff are monitoring the six affected players closely in the days leading up to the match against Al Ahli, with none of them guaranteed to feature and their availability to be evaluated on a daily basis. Any significant absences would be a notable setback for a side chasing the league title at a critical stage of the season.

Currently riding a 19-game winning streak across all competitions, 15 in the SPL and four in the AFC Champions League Two, Al Nassr will host Al Ahli at Al Awwal Park in Matchday 30 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. The hosts sit atop the table with 76 points from 29 games, while Al Ahli occupy third with 66 points from 28, making a home victory a potentially decisive step toward Ronaldo and company clinching the title.

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