How to watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Besiktas vs Fenerbahce
WHAT Turkish Super Lig
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, November 2, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

The Turkish Super Lig heats up this weekend with one of the fiercest clashes in world soccer, as Fenerbahce and Besiktas renew their storied Istanbul rivalry. Fenerbahce, currently third with 22 points, aims to close the seven-point gap behind league leaders Galatasaray and keep their title hopes alive.

On the other side, Besiktas sit fifth with 17 points and is eager to turn around an inconsistent run with a victory that could reignite their season and energize their loyal fan base. Don’t miss a minute of this fiery derby that promises drama, intensity, and top-tier soccer from start to finish.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
