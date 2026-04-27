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Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has built his entire legacy by smashing goalscoring records at every stop of his legendary career. With a pivotal clash against Al Ahli on the horizon, the Al Nassr star is now just a brace away from reaching another historic scoring milestone in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite a recent flu outbreak affecting several of the team’s top stars, Al Nassr are set to host Al Ahli this Wednesday. While the league leaders look to extend their advantage at the top of the table, Ronaldo finds himself once again on the verge of making history.

Ronaldo is currently just two goals shy of the century mark in the Saudi Pro League. Should he net a brace against Al Ahli, he would become only the sixth player to ever reach 100 goals in the history of the competition.

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Furthermore, a brace would make him only the fourth player to achieve the 100-goal mark in the SPL with a single club. According to Transfermarkt, that elite list currently features Omar Al-Somah with Al Ahli (144 goals), Nasser Al-Shamrani with Al Shabab (101), and former Al Nassr standout Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who tallied 103 goals for the club between 2009 and 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory over Al Ahli back in February 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory over Al Ahli back in February 2025.

During the current 2025-26 campaign, Ronaldo has racked up 24 goals in 25 games, currently sitting third in the Golden Boot race behind Julian Quiñones (26) and Ivan Toney (27). Since returning from a hamstring injury, the Al Nassr star has already found the net three times; with a chance to make history and inch closer to the SPL title, Wednesday’s match is a must-watch event.

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Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

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Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Ronaldo’s legacy across multiple regions

Ronaldo recently surpassed 100 total goals with Al Nassr, joining Real Madrid, Manchester United, and the Portugal national team as the outfits where he has reached that milestone. However, when focusing on league-specific records, the striker is about to claim a feat entirely his own.

To date, no other player in soccer history has scored 100 or more goals in four different club competitions, a record Ronaldo is poised to secure. He has already registered 311 goals in La Liga, 103 in the Premier League, and 140 in the UEFA Champions League, with the SPL now expected to join that storied list.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo remain unaffected in a reported flu outbreak that affected several Al Nassr players like Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman with the game against Al Ahli on the horizon.

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Despite recently winning the AFC Champions League Elite, a clash between Riyad Mahrez's Al Ahli and Cristiano Ronaldo's AL Nassr in a eventual Asian Super Cup is reportedly not under consideration.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as frontrunners on Mohamed Salah’s free-agent arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as frontrunners on Mohamed Salah’s free-agent arrival

After a successful tenure at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Anfield, attracting interest from clubs in Europe and the MLS. However, the Egyptian appears to be heading toward the Saudi Pro League, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as the frontrunners for his signing.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2026 quest for five titles: Is Al-Nassr really chasing historic quintuple? The truth behind the viral claim

Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2026 quest for five titles: Is Al-Nassr really chasing historic quintuple? The truth behind the viral claim

The idea has captured attention across the soccer world, but behind the excitement, there is a more complicated reality that needs careful examination.

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